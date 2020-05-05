Quantcast
Connect with us

‘All Latinos are going to vote for you’: Official presidential Trump visit turns into 2020 campaign rally

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump was supposed to attend a tour of a Honeywell factor on Tuesday that has begun making masks amid the COVID-19 crisis. But the event quickly turned into a Trump rally.

Owners of a Mexican grill in Arizona that have appeared on Fox News took to the stage to announce that all the Latinos are voting for Trump and Latinos love Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump then said the supporters at Sammy’s Mexican Grill fed 150 health care workers at an assisted living facility and that Sammy’s should send him the bill and he’ll pay for it himself. Trump generally makes promises that he will pay for things, but frequently backs down after the fact.

The event then ended with Trump’s Rolling Stones song he plays at the end of a rally.

His campaign is already promoting it:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Obama office goes off on Republican Senators for backing ‘Russian disinformation campaign’ into Biden

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

In an official letter to the National Archives, President Barack Obama unleashed on Republican Senators he says are trying “to give credence to a Russian disinformation campaign,”

According to the letter, obtained by BuzzFeed News, Obama’s Office of the Former President told the National Archives and Records Administration, the office responsible for presidential records, "that a request from two top Republican senators for Obama administration documents related to Ukraine was improper."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

None of the political leaders were wearing masks during Donald Trump’s tour of a Arizona mask factory

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump toured the Honeywell factory which decided to begin making N95 masks to help during the coronavirus crisis. But when Trump and the rest of the suits with him visited the mask factory, none of them were wearing masks.

White House Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller snapped a photo of the moment when new chief of staff Mark Meadows was attempting to elbow-bump a worker wearing a mask overlooking the politicians.

https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller/status/1257781069421539329

Trump told reporters Tuesday morning that he would wear a mask at Honeywell, but only if it is required.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump lies that he started his 2016 campaign by traveling to Arizona

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

On Tuesday, during a stopover in Arizona to check on a Honeywell plant producing medical equipment for the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump sought to pander to locals by claiming Arizona was the first state he visited in his 2016 election campaign.

According to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, however, this is false: Trump visited New Hampshire first.

Trump is telling his story about how Arizona was the first place he traveled after he launched his campaign in 2015. It wasn't. He did an event in New Hampshire first.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image