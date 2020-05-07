All White House officials will now wear masks when close to Trump after president ‘not happy’ his valet tested positive

President Donald Trump “was not happy” upon learning that his personal valet on Wednesday tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result all White House officials who come in close proximity to the President will now have to wear masks to protect Trump, MSNBC reports.

President Trump refuses to wear a mask or regularly practice social distancing. He believes wearing a mask will hurt his re-election chances and will “send the wrong message.”

CNN earlier had reported that a source had “said the news that someone close to Trump had tested positive for coronavirus was ‘hitting the fan’ in the West Wing,” and that President Trump was “upset.”

President Trump’s personal valet who tested positive for COVID-19 works in the West Wing and serves the president his meals, among other duties, according to a White House official. Valets do not wear masks, this official says. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 7, 2020

No reports have revealed the name of the valet who tested positive, how he is doing, or if the President was concerned for his health.

Just yesterday White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said wearing masks is voluntary.

On the White House’s recommendation for wearing masks in public as parts of the country reopen, Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany tells @jonkarl “it’s recommended,” but adds that it is “the choice of the individual.” https://t.co/9aFtVoY4XL pic.twitter.com/BASGhWatPP — ABC News (@ABC) May 6, 2020

That’s false in some locations. Many localities have passed ordinances or established other policies mandating mask-wearing.