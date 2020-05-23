Allen West injured in motorcycle accident near Waco during bid to lead Texas Republicans: report

Former Florida Congressman Allen West was reportedly injured in a motorcycle accident during Memorial Day weekend.

“Texas Republican Chairman candidate Allen West was reportedly involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco on Saturday,” KXAN reported Saturday.

A tweet from West’s Twitter account, sent by “Team West” asks for “prayers” as the learn more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team West here. We are getting more information about this, but right now, we just ask for your prayers and positivity. As we get more information, we will provide updates. #PrayersForAllenhttps://t.co/uw7tMogjEm — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 23, 2020

The tweet linked to a Facebook post saying West “is in Emergency.”

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush also asked for prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT