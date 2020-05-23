Quantcast
Allen West injured in motorcycle accident near Waco during bid to lead Texas Republicans: report

1 min ago

Former Florida Congressman Allen West was reportedly injured in a motorcycle accident during Memorial Day weekend.

“Texas Republican Chairman candidate Allen West was reportedly involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco on Saturday,” KXAN reported Saturday.

A tweet from West’s Twitter account, sent by “Team West” asks for “prayers” as the learn more.

The tweet linked to a Facebook post saying West “is in Emergency.”

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush also asked for prayers.

Obama inserts himself between Trump and states with tips for reopening during pandemic

38 mins ago

May 23, 2020

President Donald Trump spent Saturday at one of his golf courses as The New York Times prepared a "jaw-dropping" front page honoring coronavirus fatalities.

Also on Saturday, former President Barack Obama stepped into the leadership void to offer advice for states as they relax COVID-19 lockdowns.

2020 Election

Trump tells Jeff Sessions to ‘drop out’ of Alabama Senate race: ‘Hopefully this slime will pay a big price’

1 hour ago

May 23, 2020

President Donald Trump blasted his own former attorney general on Saturday -- and called on him to drop out of the Alabama Senate Race.

Sessions is running against Sen. Doug Jones (R-AL) in an attempt to regain the seat he held before resigning to serve in Trump's administration. He is facing former football coach Tommy Tuberville in the Republican primary.

"Jeff, you had your chance & you blew it. Recused yourself ON DAY ONE (you never told me of a problem), and ran for the hills. You had no courage, & ruined many lives," Trump alleged, after returning to the White House from a day at one of his golf courses.

NYT praised for ‘jaw-dropping’ front page honoring coronavirus fatalities: ‘A visceral gut punch’

1 hour ago

May 23, 2020

After revealing that Sunday's New York Times would not feature an image on the front page, but would instead list the names of COVID-19 fatalities, the newspaper was praised online.

“U.S. deaths near 100,000, an incalculable loss," the headline read above six columns of names.

“They were not simply names on a list. They were us," reads the subhead.

“Numbers alone cannot possibly measure the impact of the coronavirus on America, whether it is the number of patients treated, jobs interrupted or lives cut short. As the country nears a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths attributed to the virus, The New York Times scoured obituaries and death notices of the victims. The 1,000 people here reflect just 1 percent of the toll,” the paper explained. “None were mere numbers.”

