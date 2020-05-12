Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Almost impossible to overstate how appalling’ Trump’s arguments are in Supreme Court case: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Paul Waldman writes that President Trump’s desperate attempts to keep the public from knowing his finances may finally be coming to an end.

This Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments from lawsuits Trump has filed to stop people from seeing his tax returns. While it’s hard to know how the justices will rule, what has been revealed is the “almost limitless scope of immunity” Trump seeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump believes he should be excused not just from congressional oversight, not just from criminal investigation, not just from questioning by the press, but even from politics itself,” Waldman writes, adding that it’s “almost impossible to overstate how appalling the arguments by Trump’s lawyers have been. They have claimed kingly powers for the president — that while he is in office he can’t be prosecuted or even investigated. That, they say, applies to both Congress and prosecutors.”

Read his full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: ‘Testing is not preventative’

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Tuesday that testing for the novel coronavirus cannot help prevent infections.

At a White House briefing, McEnany was asked if she wanted to retract earlier remarks in which she claimed it would be "nonsensical" to test every American for COVID-19.

"In order to reopen the country, what amount of testing does make sense to you?" the press secretary was asked.

"We have to engage in strategic testing," McEnany opined before pointing out that a negative test does not mean a person will be virus free forever.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist unloads on selfish Americans who are unwilling to forego brunch to save lives

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Conservative Bulwark columnist Charlie Sykes is furious after watching a weekend's worth of Americans flocking to public places whether even if states haven't fully reopened.

Such was the case with one Castle Rock, Colorado restaurant where the owner admitted they had to do something or they'd lose the restaurant. She may now lose her business license for violating the orders. But at least people got to have their over-priced eggs.

Americans are telling pollsters they aren't ready for everything to reopen and they're continuing to worry about the risks they face. At the same time, however, they're done being cooped up in the house.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s strategy against Biden shows he’s under pressure — and exposes his own vulnerabilities: columnist

Published

37 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Since the coronavirus outbreak has basically erased the one thing President Trump had going for him in regards to his reelection chances, he's looking to somehow graft his own vulnerabilities onto Joe Biden, according to Peter Nicholas writing in The Atlantic this Tuesday.

"In TV ads and public statements, they’re arguing that Biden couldn’t revive the economy, defeat the virus, or stand up to Chinese leaders, whom Trump now blames for the outbreak," Nicholas writes. "The message sets up a conspicuous irony: Trump is president during a pandemic that is raging without end, while Biden was vice president amid lesser public-health threats that were contained; Trump is presiding over historic job losses, while Biden oversaw an effective stimulus program that helped stanch job losses."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image