‘Almost impossible to overstate how appalling’ Trump’s arguments are in Supreme Court case: columnist
Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Paul Waldman writes that President Trump’s desperate attempts to keep the public from knowing his finances may finally be coming to an end.
This Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments from lawsuits Trump has filed to stop people from seeing his tax returns. While it’s hard to know how the justices will rule, what has been revealed is the “almost limitless scope of immunity” Trump seeks.
“Trump believes he should be excused not just from congressional oversight, not just from criminal investigation, not just from questioning by the press, but even from politics itself,” Waldman writes, adding that it’s “almost impossible to overstate how appalling the arguments by Trump’s lawyers have been. They have claimed kingly powers for the president — that while he is in office he can’t be prosecuted or even investigated. That, they say, applies to both Congress and prosecutors.”
Read his full op-ed over at The Washington Post.