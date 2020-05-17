Amazon contractors hit hardest by pandemic
Pinole (United States) (AFP) – She delivers for Amazon, but Adrienne Williams says the e-commerce and tech giant did not deliver for her.The 42-year-old California single mother is among the legion of drivers for Amazon’s third-party delivery firms which have been struggling amid surging demand for goods and supplies to locked-down consumers during the pandemic.”We don’t work for Amazon, even though I wear an Amazon uniform, drive an Amazon van into an Amazon warehouse to pick up Amazon packages,” the former junior high school teacher told AFP.Williams, who stopped working in March when her se…
Trump vs Biden: First it was wild — then came COVID-19
Washington (AFP) - President Donald Trump's reelection battle against Joe Biden was always going to be wild -- and then came the coronavirus, killing nearly 90,000 Americans, scuttling the economy and throwing the race into surreal confusion.Less than six months before election day, neither candidate can campaign normally, voters wonder whether they'll be safe, and Trump suddenly faces what amounts to a referendum on his handling of a once-in-a-century crisis."We really don't know how this is going to play out," politics professor Christopher Arterton at George Washington University told AFP.F... (more…)
2020 list of UK’s richest shows first fall in wealth in decade
London (AFP) - Britain's wealthiest people have lost tens of billions of pounds in the coronavirus pandemic as their combined annual wealth fell for the first time in a decade, the Sunday Times reported in its Rich List 2020.The newspaper, which has produced the respected annual ranking of the country's 1,000 wealthiest people since 1989, found the past two months had resulted in the super-rich losing £54 billion ($65 billion, 60 billion euros).More than half of the billionaires in Britain had seen drops in their worth by as much as £6bn, a decrease in their collective wealth unprecedented sin... (more…)
GM chief confirms job cuts at autonomous car company Cruise
Detroit (AFP) - Auto giant General Motors (GM), the main shareholder in autonomous car company Cruise, confirmed Friday that the business will cut 160 jobs, or eight percent, of its workforce."It was a very prudent action," GM chief Mary Barra told an online conference organized by Bank of America, noting that the layoffs will not involve technical staff dedicated to the company's mission of developing self-driving vehicles."They've grown very quickly," she said of Cruise, which employs 2,000 workers largely in the San Francisco Bay Area. GM bought Cruise Automation in 2017, and Cruise was spu... (more…)