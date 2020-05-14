Amazon could be next virus hot zone: scientist
The next pandemic could come from the Amazon rainforest, warns Brazilian ecologist David Lapola, who says human encroachment on animals’ habitats — a likely culprit in the coronavirus outbreak — is soaring there because of rampant deforestation.
Researchers say the urbanization of once-wild areas contributes to the emergence of zoonotic diseases — those that pass from animals to humans.
That includes the new coronavirus, which scientists believe originated in bats before passing to humans in China’s rapidly urbanizing Hubei province, probably via a third species.
Lapola, 38, who studies how human activity will reshape the future ecosystems of tropical forests, says the same processes are in play in the Amazon.
“The Amazon is a huge reservoir of viruses,” he told AFP in an interview.
“We’d better not try our luck.”
The world’s biggest rainforest is disappearing at an alarming rate.
Last year, in far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s first year in office, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon surged 85 percent, to more than 10,000 square kilometers (3,900 square miles) — an area nearly the size of Lebanon.
The trend is continuing this year. From January to April, 1,202 square kilometers were wiped out, setting a new record for the first four months of the year, according to data based on satellite images from Brazil’s National Space Research Institute (INPE).
That is bad news, not just for the planet but for human health, said Lapola, who holds a PhD in earth system modeling from the Max Planck Institutes in Germany and works at the University of Campinas in Brazil.
“When you create ecological disequilibrium… that’s when a virus can jump” from animals to humans, he said.
– HIV, Ebola, dengue –
Similar patterns can be seen with HIV, Ebola and dengue fever — “all viruses that emerged or spread on a huge scale because of ecological imbalances,” he said.
So far, most such outbreaks have been concentrated in South Asia and Africa, often linked to certain species of bats.
But the Amazon’s immense biodiversity could make the region “the world’s biggest coronavirus pool,” he said — referring to coronaviruses in general, not the one behind the current pandemic.
“That’s one more reason not to use the Amazon irrationally, like we’re doing now,” he said.
And one more reason to be alarmed by the surge in deforestation by illegal farmers, miners and loggers, he added.
Bolsonaro, a climate-change skeptic who wants to open protected indigenous lands to mining and agriculture, deployed the army to the Amazon this week to fight deforestation, in a rare protective move.
But Lapola said he would rather see the government reinforce the existing environmental agency, IBAMA, which has faced staffing and budget cuts under Bolsonaro.
“I hope under the next administration we’ll pay more attention to protecting what may be the planet’s greatest biological treasure,” Lapola said.
“We need to reinvent the relationship between our society and the rainforest.”
Otherwise, the world faces more outbreaks — “a very complex process that is difficult to predict,” he said.
“We’d better just play it safe.”
CNN
The GOP ‘has turned Wisconsin into a failed state’: CNN’s Toobin unloads on court overturning stay-at-home order
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Thursday unloaded on the Wisconsin State Supreme Court ruling that overturned Democratic Gov. Tony Evers's stay-at-home order meant to slow the outbreak of COVID-19.
"The Republican Party has turned Wisconsin into a failed state," he said. "This is such an outrageous lawsuit, such an outrageous decision... the idea that a state cannot try to protect the public health of its citizens is contrary to Wisconsin law, as well as common sense, and this hostility in the Republican Party to the Democratic governor there has just jeopardized thousands of lives."
Breaking Banner
‘Monstrous cruelty’: As hunger soars, Trump USDA resumes effort to take nutrition benefits from more than a million people
"The administration has decided that now—amid the most pervasive need in a century—is a great time to crack down on Americans who rely on food stamps."
With hunger rising at an alarming rate across the U.S.—particularly among children—as the coronavirus crisis sends unemployment to levels not seen since the Great Depression, the Trump administration this week resumed its effort to strip nutrition benefits from more than a million people by appealing a court ruling that blocked the Agriculture Department from imposing more punitive work requirements.
COVID-19
Buzzfeed closes news operations in Britain, Australia
Groundbreaking website Buzzfeed said on Thursday that it would be shuttering part of its loss-making news operations in Britain and Australia, as it scales back global ambitions to cut costs.
"For economic and strategic reasons, we are going to focus on news that hits big in the United States during this difficult period," a company spokesperson said.
Many news outlets have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with plummeting advertising revenues and already struggling operations pushed deeper into the red.
Ten staff in Britain and four in Australia will be furloughed, in a move that is expected to become permanent.