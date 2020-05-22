Quantcast
Connect with us

America is facing two very different coronavirus pandemics

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

No description of the coronavirus is more misleading than calling it “the great equalizer.”

The horrific truth is that Native Americans, Latinos, and African-Americans are dying at much higher rates than white people – and we don’t know the half of it because the CDC hasn’t released any racial data about the virus; we don’t know if they’re even collecting it.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the picture emerging from cities, states, and reservations is that of an atrocity.

In Milwaukee County, black people make up just 26% of the county’s population but account for almost half the county’s cases, and a staggering 81% of its deaths.

Louisiana, Illinois, and Michigan are no different: black people make up less of the overall population, but account for vastly more of both cases and deaths.

In San Francisco, Latinos account for just 15% of the population but make up 31% of the city’s confirmed cases, and account for over 80% of the city’s hospitalized coronavirus patients. And in the country’s epicenter of New York City, the virus is twice as deadly for Latinos as for white people.

Native Americans are also dying in wildly disproportionate numbers. The Navajo Nation, with about 175,000 residents, has more cases of COVID-19 than nine entire states. And more deaths than 13 states.

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve heard how governors are fighting over aid? Well, tribal leaders are getting even less.

So why are these communities suffering the worst of this pandemic?

For one, black people and Latinos are more likely to work in “essential” positions that require them to put their health at risk – a study by the New York City comptroller found that 75% of the city’s frontline workers are people of color.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of that, black people and Native Americans experience higher levels of preexisting conditions like asthma and diabetes that make contracting the virus more deadly.

Of course they don’t just happen to have these illnesses – this is the system: it’s decades of segregated housing, pollution, lack of access to medical care, and poverty in action.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the virus isn’t just discriminating by race. It’s also disproportionately affecting the working class and poor of every kind.

In New York City, the five ZIP codes with the highest rates of positive tests for the coronavirus have an average per capita income of *under* $30,000 – while residents in the five zip codes with the lowest rates have an average income of over $100,000.

And that’s just where there’s testing. Remember how early on we heard about celebrities testing positive? If not happiness, at least money can buy a diagnosis. New York just rounded its death toll up by a few thousand people who were never even tested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Studies show that lower-income people are more likely to have chronic health conditions that make the virus more deadly.

They’re less likely to receive sufficient medical care or might lack access altogether.

And they’re more likely to work in frontline “essential” jobs that put their health at risk.

A study found that only 3% of lower income workers are working from home during the pandemic, compared to almost half of upper middle income workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any rush to “open the economy” is really about forcing working class and poor people back into harm’s way while the rich and affluent can safely work from home.

For as many workers risking their lives for meager paychecks, still more are now unemployed and on the brink of financial obliteration.

Less than half of Americans can afford a $1,000 emergency, and nearly 75% live paycheck to paycheck. Piecemeal unemployment benefits and one-time payments aren’t going to buoy Americans through the next great depression.

We are all weathering the same storm, but we are not all in the same boat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Systematic inequality in America has produced two very different pandemics:

In one, billionaires are sheltering in place on their yachts in the Caribbean, and wealthy families are safely quarantining in multimillion-dollar mansions.

In the other boats sit people risking their lives for their jobs and people without incomes going hungry, a disproportionate number of whom are people of color, and all of whom deserve better.

This is a tale of two pandemics. There is nothing “equal” about it.

This article was originally published at RobertReich.org

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Massive corporate deals are making healthcare workers ‘sitting ducks’: report

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

In a report for Vanity Fair this Friday, Diana Falzone points to the PPE shortages that are hobbling hospitals across the nation as the health care industry "has come to rely on group purchasing organizations, or GPOs—legal entities that negotiate contracts with supply vendors on behalf of their members."

One hospital highlighted in the report had an exclusive contract with Medline, the largest privately held manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies in the United States. The hospital has not accepted donations for PPE because they're contractually obligated to exclusively deal with the supplier.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Meghan McCain begs Biden not to make same mistake as her dad: Don’t make VP choice a ‘beauty contest’

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain urged Joe Biden not to make the same mistake as her father in choosing a running mate.

The former vice president has been rumored to be leaning toward choosing Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), but McCain drew from her own experiences to inject a word of caution.

"I'm not a big believer in chemistry tests across the board," she said. "I think there can be a short illusion, and anyone can perform very well in a short period of time. Not to make this about me, but when I was originally offered the job on this show, they wanted to test me with a bunch of the ladies and I said, no, you see what I can do. I again refused a chemistry test and got hired anyway. I think vice presidential picks are the same way."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters angrily attack CNN’s Jake Tapper for holding a memorial for COVID-19 victims

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

CNN's Jake Tapper on Friday announced that his network planned to host a memorial special for the tens of thousands of Americans who have died from COVID-19 over the last two months.

"More than 90,000 people in the US have died from Covid-19," Tapper wrote on Twitter. "On Sunday, May 31 at noon ET, CNN will be holding a memorial for those lost."

The CNN host then posted a link where viewers could submit names and photos of people who have been lost to the disease.

While many of Tapper's followers said they were grateful for the memorial, several supporters of President Donald Trump angrily attacked him for not holding a similar memorial for 2009 H1N1 pandemic, when an estimated 12,000 Americans died of the disease over the span of an entire year.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image