American bluesman Lucky Peterson dies
American blues musician Lucky Peterson died suddenly Sunday at age 55 in Dallas, Texas.
A message on his Facebook page, announcing the death “with great sorrow,” said Peterson was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after falling ill at his home.
“At this time please respect the family’s privacy, but do keep them in your prayers,” it said.
French music critic and journalist Alex Dutihl said Peterson died of a massive brain hemorrhage.
Guitarist, organist and singer, Judge Kenneth Peterson — his given name — was renowned in the world of blues and jazz, and a frequent performer at music festivals in France.
His last album, “50 Just Warming Up!,” was released in 2019 under the French label Jazz Village.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘Matrix’ co-creator calls out Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk for urging people to swallow the ‘red pill’
Although the term “the red pill” has come to be identified with far-right anti-feminist websites such as Return of Kings, that’s not where it originated: the expression made its debut in sisters Lilly and Lana Wachowski’s first of three “Matrix” films. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently used the expression in a tweet that White House Senior Adviser Ivanka Trump forwarded — and Lilly Wachowski is calling them out for it.
Breaking Banner
Trump just showed how easy it is for a corrupt president to dismantle all the levers of accountability
Never let it be said that the Trump administration can't walk and chew gum at the same time. Even as the president's minions work overtime to botch every single aspect of the federal response to the COVID-19 crisis and prepare to cover up the number of cases and the number of deaths in order to make his "numbers" look good, they still manage to find the time to complete the purge of Trump critics within the government and destroy all mechanisms for accountability.
Breaking Banner
Putin facing ‘perfect storm’ of Russian anger over his own ‘shaky’ COVID-19 response: report
President Donald Trump is not the only leader seeing his approval numbers plummet due to the coronavirus pandemic and the attendant economic carnage.
According to a report from the Daily Beast, Russian President Vladimir Putin is on shaky ground in his own country due to the health crisis and an economic collapse.
Noting Putin's plummeting approval, the report quotes Russian pollster Denis Volkov stating, "Putin’s approval rating began to decline even before the coronavirus crisis, with oil prices collapsing and the economy deteriorating—and I don’t see what can stop this perfect storm this year.”