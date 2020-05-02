Americans are drinking quarantinis with Cuomosexuals: Your guide to quarantine culture.
Who needs car crashes and machine guns when you can be picking peaches on your own sun-splashed island?The video game everyone’s talking about during quarantine is the unabashedly mild-mannered “Animal Crossing,” with no competition, zero explosions, just the slow-moving pleasures of gardening, creating a home and building a community with your furry friends and neighbors.“It’s something that shouldn’t be fun but is extremely,” said Alice Dunaway, 25, a moderator at the Sounds Midwestern But Ope! Okey dokey Facebook page who has logged more than 80 hours on the video game during the stay-at-ho…
Breaking Banner
Doomsday prepper had 4,000 rolls of toilet paper and supplies for a year — he says coronavirus is worse
Joseph Badame spent more than 42 years of his life preparing for doomsday.The former architect built a home on a three-acre compound in Medford with an electrified fence that could accommodate 120 of his closest friends and family and stocked it with more than a year of supplies.He lost the home to foreclosure two years ago and now lives above a garage in a friend’s home. And he thinks the current coronaviruspandemic is worse than the doomsday for which he was preparing."This is much more severe than I even planned for,” Badame, 77, said on a recent weekday afternoon. "When you combine the tri... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Pandemic puppies: Pet adoption soars in as animal lovers have nothing but time
The gray tabby with the black stripes had been at the shelter four years, longer than any other cat.She reminded Dawn Stephanick of her own cat, who had died several years earlier, except for one thing: there was no spark in her eyes. Her name was Ashes.Stephanick was volunteering at the shelter, SAVE, A Friend to Homeless Animals, in Skillman, when she noticed the cat. She felt for her, but she already owned a 20-year-old cat. Her daughter, Ariel, 24, wanted another one, but she couldn’t see her being home enough to care for a second. Over the next few months, Stephanick watched as the shelte... (more…)
Latest Headlines
What’s it like to be a grocery store employee right now? We asked some workers to find out.
They’ve been hailed as essential workers since the start of the coronaviruspandemic, ensuring stores continue running smoothly and people can stock up on chicken breasts, toilet paper and sanitizer.But the grocery store employees during this crisis are not immune to the fear surrounding the virus—they too, worry about their safety and health, yet continue showing up to work day after day.“Every day I get to work and I do say a little prayer for myself,” said Brandy Newman, a cashier at Bishop’s Supermarket in Whitehouse Station.“So it is a little scary to, you know, come here every day and wor... (more…)