Americans won’t risk their lives taking Trump’s advice on COVID-19: report

President Donald Trump has spent the better part of the last months speaking to the country from the White House podium about his recommendations around the coronavirus crisis. The new Washington Post-Ipsos poll revealed that these press conferences aren’t helping him , in fact, they’re hurting his cause. An overwhelming number of Americans don’t trust his approach to reopening the country. A full 74 percent want to “keep trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus, even if that means keeping many businesses closed.” Just 25 percent are ready to reopen everything the way Trump is describing.

This flies in the face of Trump saying that Americans want to reopen and “get back to work.” In fact, the opposite is true, to the tune of 74 percent.

Typically, surveys about Trump ensure him at least 30-35 percent of guaranteed support from his base of support. However, in this case, he’s losing ground Kristen Soltis Anderson at the Washington Examiner revealed that Trump is losing ground among senior citizens , the highest-risk group of people who aren’t surviving the coronavirus. It’s possibly due to the suggestion that they should be willing to sacrifice their lives to reignite his economy, but the survey doesn’t specify.

To make matters worse for Trump, he’s losing the battle to convince Americans that he is the captain of the ship that is steering away from the iceberg. A whopping 71 percent of Americans see governors as the ones who are doing the best job around the COVID-19 outbreak. When Trump decided to pass responsibility onto the states, he passed credit onto the states if things worked out.

“Remember this, every Governor who has sky high approval on their handling of the Coronavirus, and I am happy for them all, could in no way have gotten those numbers, or had that success, without me and the Federal Governments help,” Trump tweeted. “From Ventilators to Testing, we made it happen!”

Now that Americans are seeing the results of the White House’s work, they seem to recognize the failures.

