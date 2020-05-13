Quantcast
Connect with us

Andrew Cuomo: DC is stuck ‘in repeat mode’ as lawmakers prop up large corporations without protecting workers

Published

2 hours ago

on

New York governor Andrew Cuomo wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post this Wednesday warning that as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc throughout the U.S. economy, mistakes of the past are being repeated that will put the “well-being of large corporations above that of working Americans.”

“The latest monthly jobs report was staggering: Businesses across the nation shed more than 20.5 million jobs in April. The U.S. unemployment rate has climbed to 14.7 percent — the highest rate on record since tracking began in 1948,” Cuomo writes. “One in every five Americans employed before the onset of the pandemic are out of work. Ten years of unprecedented economic gains in our state were wiped out in a single month.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the coronavirus hit, New York’s economy was in phenomenal shape. Now, it’s looking at a multiyear recovery, one longer and with a deeper decline than it faced after the Great Recession. “As states throughout the country take steps to reopen, Washington must not repeat mistakes of the past. Large corporations receiving government bailouts must be held accountable for doing right by their workers,” he writes.

Up until now, Washington has been in “repeat mode,” according to Cuomo.

“The $2 trillion federal assistance package passed in March included hundreds of billions of dollars to prop up large corporations without questioning their commitment to workers or business practices,” Cuomo continued. “I understand the desire to keep businesses from failing, but doing so makes sense only if government funds are being used to support workers — not to enrich executives and shareholders.”

Read his full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

National security lawyer blows apart key Justice Dept argument in dismissing Mike Flynn’s charges

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

A former national security prosecutor blew apart the Justice Department's reasoning for dismissing the case against Michael Flynn.

Flynn, a retired U.S. Army general and President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents, and former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade wrote a column for Lawfare unraveling the Department of Justice's claim that the investigation was not properly "predicated."

"Key to the Justice Department’s argument in its motion to dismiss is the fact that, after four months of investigation without finding any derogatory information, the FBI was prepared to close its case on Flynn," McQuade wrote. "A draft internal FBI document dated Jan. 4, 2017, shows that the bureau had sketched out a memo closing the probe, though the document includes the usual caveat that if new information were identified, the FBI would consider reopening the investigation."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s lethal 4-part plan betrays the real reason he wants to open the economy: Robert Reich

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Donald Trump is getting nervous. Internal polls show him losing in November unless the economy comes roaring back.

So what is Trump’s reelection strategy? Ignore the warnings of public health experts and reopen the economy at all costs.

Here’s his lethal 4-part plan:

Step 1: Remove income support, so people have no choice but to return to work.    

Trump’s Labor Department has decided that furloughed employees “must accept” an employer’s offer to return to work and therefore forfeit unemployment benefits, regardless of the risk of returning to work before it’s safe.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News gives ‘coronavirus truther’ his own show

Published

42 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Alex Berenson, the one-time New York Times reporter who has made a name for himself questioning the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, now has his own show on the subscription-based Fox Nation, according to the Daily Beast. The publication described him as a "coronavirus truther."

The show, titled COVID Contrarian, had its first two episodes premiere on May 12, but there was no mention of the show's launch other than a write-up on the channel's website. The show is reportedly a "one-time deal" for Berenson and he will not be hosting any kind of permanent show.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image