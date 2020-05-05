Andrew Yang successfully blocks New York from cancelling their Democratic primary election: report
On Tuesday, a federal judge reversed the decision by New York to cancel its primary election on June 23, ruling in favor of a lawsuit filed by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
BREAKING: The Democratic primary is back on in New York State for June 23, as a federal judge reinstates the contest following a lawsuit by @AndrewYang.
Background, @CourthouseNews: https://t.co/MydVP6yeoO pic.twitter.com/LgL6YjxJcU
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2020
The state Board of Elections had suspended its presidential primary amid the coronavirus pandemic. As only former Vice President Joe Biden remains in the race, it is not contested, although Yang argued the decision prevents his pledged delegates from adequately representing him at the convention.
None of this affects the down-ballot primaries and special elections concurrent with the primary, which were still to be held on June 23. Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently issued an executive order requiring all eligible voters automatically be sent an absentee ballot for those contests.
