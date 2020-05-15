Antimicrobial surface coating kills coronavirus for 90 days: study
A specially formulated antimicrobial coating can keep surfaces clear of a human coronavirus for up to 90 days with just one application, a preliminary study said Friday, suggesting a new line of defense against COVID-19.
The paper by researchers at the University of Arizona (UA), which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that the amount of virus on coated surfaces reduced by 90 percent in 10 minutes and by 99.9 percent in two hours.
Charles Gerba, a microbiologist at UA who was the study’s senior author, told AFP the technology was “the next advancement in infection control.”
“I think it’s mostly important for high-use surfaces like subways and buses, because you could disinfect them but then the next people that come in there will recontaminate the surfaces,” he said.
“It’s not a substitute for regular cleaning and disinfecting, but it covers you in between regular disinfecting and cleaning.”
The UA team tested a coating specifically designed to act against viruses that was developed by the company Allied BioScience, which also funded their study.
The researchers carried out their testing on human coronavirus 229E, which is similar in structure and genetics to SARS-CoV-2 but causes only mild cold symptoms and was therefore safer to use.
The coating works by “denaturing” the virus’ proteins — effectively twisting them out of shape — and attacking its protective layer of fat.
The colorless substance is sprayed on surfaces, and has to be reapplied every three to four months.
The technology behind so-called self-disinfecting coatings has been around for almost a decade, and has previously been used in hospitals to fight against the spread of infection, including against antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
A 2019 paper by UA researchers found that coatings reduced hospital-acquired infections by 36 percent.
Gerba said that as a university professor, he and colleagues had been discussing ways to make their environment safer for students when they return from lockdowns, and antimicrobial coatings on door handles and table tops would be useful.
“There’s a lot of them being developed right now, but hopefully when we start opening everything, they’ll be ready.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
TSA to begin taking passengers’ temperatures at US airports: report
Travels flying in the United States should expect to receive medical screen prior to boarding flights, according to a new report.
"U.S. officials are preparing to begin checking passengers’ temperatures at roughly a dozen airports as soon as next week," The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
"Details of the plan are still being finalized and are subject to change, the people said. It could not be determined which airports will initially have the new scanning procedures. A senior Trump Administration official said that the initial rollout is expected to cost less than $20 million, and that passengers won’t be charged an additional fee," the newspaper reported.
COVID-19
Trump administration orders halt to ‘first of its kind’ COVID-19 testing at home project backed by Bill Gates
The Trump administration has ordered an "innovative" and "first of its kind" at home coronavirus testing program that has the support of Bill Gates and other public health experts to cease, and it's unclear why.
The program, as The New York Times and NPR affiliate KUOW report, is based in Seattle, Washington, and allowed residents to easily test for coronavirus. One of the program's benefits is 43 percent of its more than 12,000 participants so far were asymptomatic. To date the program has identified dozens of previously-undetected COVID-19 cases.
2020 Election
‘He’s just an idiot’: Watch MSNBC guest’s angry rant about ‘moron’ Donald Trump
President Donald Trump's intelligence was questioned by MSNBC's national affairs analyst on Friday.
Anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed John Heilemann during "Deadline: White House."
"Can I just say at the start that the man is idiot," Heilemann said, referring to the commander-in-chief.
"He's just an idiot. He's just a moron," he said.
"The idea of the president of the United States stands up and says, 'the problem with testing is that if we test we have more cases.' That's what he said. "'If we test we have more cases.' You know what? The testing doesn't make the cases, the testing reveals the cases," he explained.