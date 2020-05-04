As COVID-19 lurks, families are locked out of nursing homes. Is it safe inside?
Families are beset by fear and anxiety as COVID-19 makes inroads at nursing homes across the country, threatening the lives of vulnerable older adults.Alarmingly more than 10,000 residents and staff at long-term care facilities have died from COVID infections, according to an April 23 analysis of state databy the Kaiser Family Foundation.But often facilities won’t disclose how many residents and employees are infected with the coronavirus that causes the disease, citing privacy considerations. Unable to visit, families can’t see for themselves how loved ones are doing.Are people getting enough…
Testing in California still a frustrating patchwork of haves and have-nots
Months into the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, widespread diagnostic testing still isn’t available, and California offers a sobering view of the dysfunction blocking the way.It’s hard to overstate how uneven the access to critical test kits remains in the nation’s largest state. Even as some Southern California counties are opening drive-thru sites to make testing available to any resident who wants it, a rural northern county is testing raw sewage to determine whether the coronavirus has infiltrated its communities.County to county, city to city — even hospital to hospital wi... (more…)
Gilead Sciences exporting remdesivir, CEO says
The head of the maker of remdesivir, an anti-viral shown to reduce recovery times in COVID-19 patients, said Sunday the company has been exporting the drug and is making it available to patients in the United States through the US government.
Gilead Sciences CEO Daniel O'Day said the company is donating its entire existing supply of the drug -- 1.5 million vials, enough to treat 100,000 to 200,000 patients.
"We have been exporting for clinical trials and for compassionate use thousands of treatment courses," O'Day said on CBS's "Face the Nation."
"And our collaboration with the government has been such, we have been very transparent with them here in the United States and we have a good relationship on future allocation."