As nation mourns 100,000 dead, Trump goes golfing

President Donald J. Trump, who has faced mounting criticism for his administration’s mishandling of the coronavirus crisis and his lack of empathy throughout, decided to leave the White House on Saturday to play golf.

Trump visited his Trump National Golf Club located just outside Washington, D.C., in Sterling, Virginia.

By CNN’s count, this was the president’s 357th visit to one of his properties and his 265th trip to one of his golf clubs during his presidency.

White House coronavirus advisor Deborah Birx on Friday said that sports such as golf could be played safely if social distancing was in place and players didn’t touch flags.

Trump going golfing shows a tone-deafness and a lack of empathy. The U.S. pandemic death toll is approaching 100,000, and 40 million Americans are unemployed.

100,000 Americans dead. 40,000,000 unemployed. So let’s go golfing. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 23, 2020

I would just say “Fuck you” but out of respect to the office of the Presidency. I’ll say, “Fuck you, sir.” Almost 100,000 dead Americans and you’re fucking golfing. Trump Heads to Golf Course For First Time Since Virus Lockdowns https://t.co/2ZUjO3OFtN — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 23, 2020

CNN photojournalist @abdallahcnn got a shot of President Trump golfing today. He says the president is moving around the course in a golf cart alone but is golfing with three partners. None of the men are wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/WXYS6zDPNd — Jason Hoffman (@JasonHoffman93) May 23, 2020

Pres motorcade departs WH this morning at 9:52AM and arrived 35 mins later at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA. By my count, its Pres Trump's 185th golf outing spanning all or part of 247 days. pic.twitter.com/oIxpoTOR7i — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 23, 2020