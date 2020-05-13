At height of pandemic, 1.4 million US health workers lose jobs
Dayna James has been an emergency nurse for 17 years — and thought the COVID-19 pandemic would mean she’d have more work than ever.
Instead, she’s filing for unemployment benefits, an ironic twist of fate shared by 1.4 million of America’s 18 million health care personnel who have lost their jobs since March — including 135,000 hospital workers.
“Here in south Florida, we don’t have the patients, the hospital can’t afford all of the staff to be on duty and just sit around,” said James.
The 40-year-old mother of four lost a two day a week teaching job at a university hospital in March, and is barely getting any work at the children’s hospital in Miami where she was previously a regularly contracted nurse.
The United States is the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 80,000 deaths and almost 1.4 million confirmed cases.
Epicenters include New York, New Jersey and other cities across the country, but not all regions have been affected equally, with certain localities seeing a far lower COVID-19 caseload.
At the same time, elective procedures have all been put on hold since March, people with chronic illnesses or even emergencies are avoiding coming to hospitals out of fear they may become infected with the virus, and lockdowns have reduced the numbers of accidents.
James does remain on call — and was able to work on Sunday because of a shortage of staff on Mother’s Day — but her family is now mainly relying on her husband’s salary.
“I see other places keeping nurses on staff just in case. It just feels somewhat unfair,” she said.
In the capital Washington, a 34-year-old nurse who works in pre- and post-operative care at a major hospital said that she too was struggling.
“COVID has basically made my job almost obsolete,” she said.
“We haven’t done elective surgeries in two months, which is the main source of revenue for our department.”
The nurse, who asked to remain anonymous, is employed on a “per diem” basis, like many in the US health care system.
Her weekly hours had gone down from 36 to around nine, and she is relying on unemployment benefits and her savings.
– ‘House of cards’ –
For Howard Markel, a medical historian at the University of Michigan, the outcomes have exposed the weaknesses inherent in the business models adopted by US health care providers.
“American health care is financed, expanded and makes a great many people wealthy by doing very expensive test and elective procedures, and building giant hospitals that are geared toward that type of business model,” he said.
This has created incentives geared toward testing and intervention, whether they are medically really needed or not.
Health insurers, both public and private, “pay for putting tubes into people, not for talking to people,” he said.
Since there is no single-payer public authority that mediates and caps prices, costs depend on negotiations between hospitals and insurers and have been rising for decades.
“It’s always been a house of cards, and what blew it down was a virus,” added Markel.
He is employed by the university’s medical school which is not paying contributions into employee’s retirement accounts for a period of one year starting July.
– Stimulus falls short –
The American Hospital Association has estimated that losses across the sector for the March-June period will be $200 billion.
The organization predicts that reimbursements for COVID-19 patients, as well as $100 billion set aside for hospitals as part of a federal stimulus package, will be insufficient to cover the costs — which can exceed $80,000 for patients on ventilators, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Beyond hospitals, other parts of the medical system have shut down entirely during the lockdown.
Dentists’ offices have lost 500,000 jobs in one month, according to official statistics. Optometrists and physiotherapists have been similarly affected.
Even in New York, pulmonologists closed their offices. Len Hurovitz, who is also an internist and runs a small practice with two employees, stopped everything for five weeks.
“It was about the third week in March when the phone stopped ringing — it was like a neutron bomb had gone off,” he said.
He has since re-opened, initially for telemedicine and now other consultations — with many of his patients coming in for COVID-19 antibody testing.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Nicolle Wallace is calling out Fox News for attacking Dr. Fauci: ‘Singed while playing with fire’
Fox News is already anticipating that they'll face lawsuits for their reckless treatment of the warnings around coronavirus. Now that President Donald Trump has decided that America will reopen whether it's safe or not, Fox News hosts took to the network Tuesday night to attack Dr. Anthony Fauci for his testimony that if the U.S. reopens the country will endure more suffering and death.
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, the former communications chief at the George W. Bush White House, nailed Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham for deciding that Fauci is somehow the new enemy. "Nobody elected him," the Fox hosts claimed. Indeed, if President Donald Trump and the White House doesn't trust Fauci, they'll make their own decisions, flying in the face of warnings from the experts. If that's the way Trump and his friends at Fox want to move forward, they merely have to accept responsibility for the consequences if they're wrong.
COVID-19
UK teen dies of Kawasaki-like disease linked to coronavirus
A 14-year-old boy with no underlying health conditions has died from a Kawasaki-like disease linked to coronavirus, a London children's hospital said on Wednesday.
The teenager was part of a cluster of eight cases treated at the Evelina London Children's Hospital over a 10-day period in April, according to a report by his medical team published in The Lancet journal.
The 14-year-old spent six days in intensive care at the Evelina and tested positive for COVID-19 following his death, said the team.
The hospital has seen around 50 children with the illness, according to medical director Sara Hanna, with around half since discharged.
Breaking Banner
‘You’re an idiot’: Tomi Lahren hit with a hilarious backlash after trying to use Pride parades to bash coronavirus restrictions
Right-wing Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren is getting some heat from Twitter users after she suggested that the LGBTQ community will end up having second thoughts about coronavirus lockdowns when their Pride parades start getting canceled.
"To the pro-eternal shutdown cheerleaders, when your favorite government pals start canceling pride parades, we better not hear a peep out of you!!!" she wrote last Thursday.
https://twitter.com/TomiLahren/status/1258490962801803272
As some pointed out, Pride parades have already been canceled -- not by the "government," but by Pride organizers themselves.