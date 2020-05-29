Atlanta mayor urges violent protesters to ‘go home’
ATLANTA — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had a blunt message to protesters who turned the streets of downtown Atlanta into scenes of violence and destruction late Friday: “Go home.”In an emotional news conference, flanked by hip-hop stars and civil rights leaders, the mayor said that demonstrators outraged at systemic racism and police violence are defying the city’s legacy of nonviolent protest by destroying police cars and smashing windows.“This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. This is chaos,” she said. “A protest has purpose. When Dr. King was assassinated, …
‘Brutal and unacceptable’: Calls for arrest of NYPD cop who put woman in the ER during protests
The Speaker of the New York City Council is demanding accountability for a NYPD officer caught on tape violently striking a woman during protests of police violence.
Video of the incident appeared on social media on Friday. The video appears to show the cop running up a shoving the woman, launching her off her feet.
She is reportedly now in the ER after suffering a serious seizure.
"This officer needs to be charged with assault," Speaker Cory Johnson posted on Twitter. "Hard to watch. Brutal and unacceptable."
‘I’m getting shot’: Shocking video shows police in Louisville hitting journalists with pepper bullets
Police fired pepper bullets at a camera crew doing a live broadcast of the police violence protests in Louisville on Friday evening.
"WAVE 3 News reporter Kaitlin Rust appeared to have been hit by rubber bullets reportedly fired by an LMPD officer during a protest in downtown Louisville," the station reported.
Rust was wearing a fluorescent safety vest at the time of the incident.
"I'm getting shot," she shouted.
The news anchor asked, "who are they aiming that at?"
Missouri loses bid to shut down last abortion clinic in state
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A state judge Friday ruled against an attempt by Gov. Mike Parson’s administration to shut down the lone abortion clinic in Missouri.In a 97-page decision, Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi said Planned Parenthood demonstrated that it meets the requirements for renewal of its abortion facility license in St. Louis.“Planned Parenthood has demonstrated that it provides safe and legal abortion care. In over 4,000 abortions provided since 2018, the department has only identified two causes to deny its license,” Dandamudi wrote.“Ultimately, we have n... (more…)