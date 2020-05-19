Auschwitz renovation uncovers objects hidden by prisoners
Renovation works at Auschwitz have turned up spoons, forks, cobbler’s tools and other objects hidden beneath a chimney flue — some that might have been used to plan escapes, a national fund said Tuesday.
The objects, which also include knives, hooks, scissors, pieces of leather and parts of shoes, were found last month in block 17 of the main camp, Austria’s National Fund for Victims of National Socialism said.
The fund commissioned the renovation and restoration works in the block at the former concentration camp in Poland in preparation for an exhibition.
“These utensils, kept out of sight of the SS guards, were perhaps used by shoemakers, or to prepare an escape or simply to be able to eat,” fund secretary general Hannah Lessing told AFP on Tuesday.
The items were likely hidden in the chimney because block 17 was used to house manual workers.
“It is no coincidence that a chimney was used as a hiding place in the very building where chimney sweeps were accommodated,” the fund’s structural consultant Johannes Hofmeister said, according to a press release from the fund.
The objects are not expected to be on display at the exhibition, due to open in 2021, but instead have been handed over to the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum for conservation.
One million European Jews died at Auschwitz-Birkenau, which Nazi Germany set up in occupied Poland in 1940 and which became Europe’s biggest death camp.
More than 100,000 others including non-Jewish Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and anti-Nazi resistance fighters also died there.
Items scattered around the camp and its surroundings continue to turn up periodically during works.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump: People who passed away while using hydroxychloroquine ‘were ready to die’
In a meeting on Tuesday, President Donald Trump strongly defended his decision to take hydroxychloroquine as a prophylatic against coronavirus, despite any scientific evidence — and claimed the people who died while taking it were going to die anyway.
Many "great studies" back up the use of hydroxychloroquine, said Trump. He contrasted this with the "phony VA study" that cast doubt on its use.
In fact, there are multiple large studies revealing hydroxychloroquine is worthless for treating infected patients, although a study into whether it can be used prophylactically, as Trump is doing, is ongoing. And as Trump's own VA secretary quickly pointed out, the VA didn't actually study anything — what he is referring to is a meta-analysis of cases within the VA system.
Breaking Banner
Commentators explain how newly declassified Susan Rice email deals a blow to Trump’s ‘Obamagate’ conspiracy theory
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's officials declassified the full text of the email former ambassador and national security official Susan Rice sent herself on the day of Trump's inauguration, according to Politico.
But several reporters and commentators said that key elements of the text contradict Trump’s conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama sought to corruptly influence the FBI into fabricating charges against incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and derail his administration — a narrative he and his allies have referred to as "Obamagate."
Breaking Banner
Prepaid debit card for virus relief will feature Donald Trump’s name on it
The U.S. Treasury has announced that it will send out prepaid debit cards for virus relief funds. Showcasing the card at the Tuesday cabinet meaning, Secretary Steve Mnuchin revealed that the treasury card will feature President Donald Trump's name on it. Trump isn't paying the funds and they aren't coming from his bank account, rather they're coming from the U.S. Treasury.
https://twitter.com/jamesoliphant/status/1262831827930284044
Prepaid debit cards are secure, easy to use, and allow us to deliver Americans their money quickly. Recipients can immediately activate and use the cards safely," Mnuchin revealed in a statement earlier Tuesday.