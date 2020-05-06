Quantcast
Connect with us

Australia’s Cardinal Pell knew of Catholic clergy abuse for decades: inquiry determines

Published

1 min ago

on

Cardinal George Pell was aware of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in Australia as far back as the 1970s and failed to seek the removal of accused priests, according to parts of a top-level inquiry released Thursday.

The Royal Commission report was handed down in 2017 but pages relating to Pell’s conduct were heavily redacted to prevent jurors in his trials on child sex abuse allegations from being prejudiced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia’s High Court last month acquitted the former Vatican treasurer of all charges and freed him from jail, allowing the release of findings relating to Pell from the Royal Commission into institutional child sex abuse.

The commission found that Pell, when he was a priest in the rural diocese of Ballarat in Victoria state, had begun considering in 1973 the “prudence” of now-jailed child sex abuser Gerald Ridsdale taking boys on overnight camping trips.

“By this time, child sexual abuse was on his radar,” the commission said.

“We are also satisfied that by 1973 Cardinal Pell was not only conscious of child sexual abuse by clergy but that he also had considered measures of avoiding situations which might provoke gossip about it.”

The commission found it was “likely that he knew of Ridsdale’s sexual transgressions” when Pell joined a meeting about moving the priest to another parish in 1977.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pell, who lived with Ridsdale in 1973 and supported him at his first court appearance in 1993, has insisted he had no memory of claims of sustained mistreatment in Ballarat.

The commission also found that Pell should have sought the removal of another priest, Father Peter Searson, after receiving a list of complaints from a delegation of teachers in 1989 when Pell was auxiliary bishop in Melbourne.

– ‘Unpleasant, strange, aggressive’ –

ADVERTISEMENT

Searson was the subject of “numerous” complaints between the 1970s and 1990s including child sexual abuse and his “unpleasant, strange, aggressive and violent conduct”, the commission said.

Though Pell conceded he could have been “a bit more pushy” in recommending a course of action to the archbishop, the commission found it had been “incumbent on Pell” to act in 1989 but he did not stand down Searson until 1997.

ADVERTISEMENT

Searson pleaded guilty that year to physically assaulting a child but was never charged with sexual abuse. He died in 2009.

When the Royal Commission was announced in 2012, Pell — then the archbishop of Sydney — called the extent of abuse in the Catholic Church “exaggerated”.

The inquiry heard that there were more than 4,000 alleged victims of paedophilia in religious institutions, and in some Catholic dioceses more than 15 percent of priests were perpetrators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Repeatedly questioned during hearings about the Ballarat diocese in the 1970s and 80s, Pell apologised on behalf of the church and did admit he “mucked up” in dealing with paedophile priests in the 1970s.

However, he said he was deceived by senior clergy about what was happening during a time of “crimes and cover-ups”.

Pell, 78, was convicted in December 2018 of sexually abusing two choirboys in the 1990’s when he was the archbishop of Melbourne.

He spent more than a year in prison before being acquitted by the High Court in a second appeal against the conviction.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s team has data showing counties with hundreds or thousands more daily COVID-19 cases if they reopen

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's own White House has data showing that there could be hundreds if not thousands of daily COVID cases if they reopen. Still, the president is pushing forward with his decision to put his economy before the lives of Americans.

The Daily Beast reported Wednesday about a study from the PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia that is now in the hands of the coronavirus task force officials. They are working with the team, sources confirmed.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Susan Rice busts Trump’s blame of Obama for stockpile — and blames president’s gripe on ‘extraordinary insecurity’

Published

48 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

Former national security adviser Susan Rice appeared on CNN's Don Lemon Wednesday evening to discount President Donald Trump's claim that the previous administration left him without anything necessary to fight the coronavirus.

Lemon began his segment alleging that Trump was blaming President Barack Obama for leaving him the keys to the car, driving it for three years, and then blaming Obama for the tank being empty.

"The fact of the matter is we did leave a full tank," said Rice. "Independent journalists who visited the national strategic stockpile in late 2016 - validated that it was, indeed, fully stocked, and so that wasn't the problem. Nor were tests. The problem is, of course, as everybody should understand, you can't create a test for a virus that doesn't exist. And this virus emerged in late 2019, early 2020, on Donald Trump's watch. So, no prior president could have left a test that would have been appropriate for this particular virus. So this is all just throwing sand in the gears."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Don Lemon mocks Trump’s Obama attacks: You had ‘3 years to fill the car with gas — you can’t complain the tank is empty’

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, anchor Don Lemon laid into President Donald Trump for trying to blame President Barack Obama for medical supply shortages at a White House event praising nurses.

"We had nothing, because it wasn't put there by the last administration," said Trump in the clip.

"And there it is, the last administration. The president's favorite refrain. Blame Obama," said Lemon. "When in doubt, blame Obama. Barack Obama is not the president. Hasn't been for more than three years. So, bought a car and you didn't fill it up for three years and then you say, we ran out of gas! Why didn't the last guy fill it up? Does that make sense? No, it doesn't. Anyone with common sense knows that. But he keeps saying it."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image