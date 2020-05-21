FBI says Naval Air Station shooting is a terrorist attack — the second in six months: report

On Thursday, ABC news reported that the shooting at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi that wounded a guard and resulted in the death of the shooter was terrorism-related, according to the FBI.

If true, this marks the second terrorist attack on a naval station in six months — although the FBI has not yet clarified what evidence supports that it was terrorism, or whether the two incidents are linked.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FBI also has warned that a second person-of-interest in the shooting may still be at large.

“The shooting unfolded at about 6:15 a.m. local time when the suspect sped through a gate, activating vehicle barriers which stopped the car, a defense official told ABC News,” said the report. “The driver then got out of the car and began shooting, before being ‘neutralized,’ the defense official said.”