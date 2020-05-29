Badly hit California economy aims to reverse virus ‘free fall’
Millions unemployed, world-famous tourist attractions closed, movie sets shuttered and a huge deficit looming: California has been among the states hardest hit by the pandemic economically.
Before the coronavirus struck, the Golden State had been growing at a faster pace than the rest of the country for an entire decade.
But when stay-at-home orders were announced in March, earlier than similar measures elsewhere across the nation, the economy — heavily dependent on tourism, hospitality and entertainment — took a sharp nosedive.
As businesses from shops and restaurants to amusement parks such as Disneyland closed, unemployment shot from negligible levels to 24 percent, well above the national rate of 15 percent and closer to the state’s Great Depression peak.
Having paid out nearly $19 billion in unemployment benefits, with the assistance of federal loans, California now faces a $54 billion deficit.
That means cuts to school, social, health and infrastructure programs.
“COVID-19 has caused California and economies across the country to confront a steep and unprecedented economic crisis — facing massive job losses and revenue shortfalls,” Governor Gavin Newsom said two weeks ago.
Lockdown restrictions are now starting to ease, with some 70 percent of the state’s $3 trillion economy allowed to resume operations under strict social distancing measures, according to the governor.
Still, business remains chronically low and may remain so as long as consumers lack confidence that the virus is under control, said Tom Steyer, the former presidential candidate who heads California’s economy recovery commission.
“For this economy to work… people need to feel safe,” he said in a radio interview.
“You’re not going to go shopping if you don’t think it’s safe. You’re not going to go to work if you don’t think it’s safe.
– Technology –
But experts believe the state’s diverse economy — the world’s fifth-largest — can still bounce back to lead the United States’ recovery.
With an economy larger than Great Britain’s, California represents 14.5 percent of the entire nation’s GDP.
The state of 40 million people contains international tech powerhouse Silicon Valley, as well as Hollywood’s sprawling entertainment industry.
The hi-tech sector provides reasons for optimism, according to Jerry Nickelsburg, economics professor at University of California Los Angeles, who predicts future manufacturing will favor “locations where there is a concentration of engineers and scientists.”
California’s “very strong and vibrant tech sector” is expected to “grow and to lead us out of recession,” he added.
“That means California, especially in the high income sectors, will be growing more rapidly than the (rest of the) US.”
But not everyone is so bullish. Steyer has warned the technology sector may not be enough to compensate for “free fall” in other parts of the economy, according to the New York Times.
These include massive lost agricultural harvests, empty hotels and wine tasting rooms, and venues from sport stadiums to concert halls like the Hollywood Bowl canceling their entire summer programs.
California’s oil-producing cities have also been crippled by the collapse in global oil prices.
And Los Angeles’s massive ports have seen a 15 percent drop in volume this year, driven by the China trade war as well as pandemic measures.
“California has been and will be a key component of the world economy,” said Stephen Cheung, former global trade director at the Port of Los Angeles.
“Many folks will look carefully… because there are so many different microcosms here that represent the world.”
“We’re not going back to January of 2020,” added Steyer. “We want to have a more sustainable, a more forward-looking California so that we go through this very, very difficult and painful time and come out with something better.”
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Spain’s government pushes through basic income guarantee to fight poverty
The Spanish government approved on Friday the creation of a minimum income worth 462 euros ($514) a month for the poorest, Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias told a news conference, in a scheme that targets some 2.5 million people.
Under the decree approved at a cabinet meeting, the Socialist-led government would pay the monthly stipend and top up existing revenue for people earning less so that they get at least that minimum amount every month, Iglesias told reporters.
The minimum income would increase with the number of family members to a total of up to 1,015 euros per month. The new programme aims to reach 850,000 households or 2.5 million people and would cost the government about 3 billion euros a year.
COVID-19
Virus tolls surge in Americas as Europe re-opens
The death toll from the coronavirus spiked again in the United States, and Latin America's pandemic crisis deepened, as Europe's re-opening from lockdown grew bolder by the day.
Grim figures from the Americas were accompanied by the growing economic fallout, with the number of people filing unemployment claims in the US reaching 40 million, and Brazil shedding five million jobs.
AFP / Alex McBride Members of International Medical Corps (IMC) carry the body of a COVID-19 victim at a Ministry of Health Infectious Disease Unit in Juba, South Sudan
But Europe pressed on with efforts to return to normality, with the English Premier League and Italy's Serie A unveiling plans to resume play.
COVID-19
After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal victims fall prey to virus
Victims of a horrifying 1984 gas leak in the Indian city of Bhopal, who have long suffered the debilitating fallout of the world's worst industrial disaster, are now dying from coronavirus, with relatives and activists accusing the government of abandoning them and withholding treatment.
Toxic methyl isocyanate released from the Union Carbide pesticide factory killed 3,500 people in the central Indian city immediately and 25,000 more in the years that followed.
Now its victims make up a significant proportion of coronavirus fatalities in Bhopal -- at least 20 out of 45, according to government data, while activists say 37 of the dead suffered illnesses related to the leak.