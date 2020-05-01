Baseball’s 2020 Little League World Series called off

The Little League World Series, a global youth baseball championship for pre-teen children, will not be contested in 2020, organizers said, citing issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Little League International, which offers 6,500 community-based programs in 84 nations, announced Thursday the unprecedented decision to cancel all regional tournaments and the 16-team finals that were scheduled for August in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“This is a heartbreaking decision,” said Little League president Stephen D. Keener. “After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now… it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”