‘Be careful what you wish for’: Lindsey Graham shoots down Trump’s request to haul Obama into the Senate

This Thursday, President Trump took to Twitter to call on Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to call former President Barack Obama into the Senate to testify in the alleged “Obamagate” scandal. But according to POLITICO’s Andrew Desidero, Graham was having none of it.

“If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama,” Trump tweeted. “He knew EVERYTHING. Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!”



Desidero reached out to Graham and asked him what he thought about Trump’s tweet.

“I don’t think now’s the time for me to do that,” Graham reportedly told Desidero. “I don’t know if that’s even possible.”

“I understand President Trump’s frustration, but be careful what you wish for,” he added.

