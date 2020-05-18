Bee species rediscovered after scientists thought it may no longer exist
A species of bee from Florida that scientists thought might no longer exist was rediscovered earlier this spring, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.Before then, the blue calamintha bee had not been observed since 2016.“I was open to the possibility that we may not find the bee at all so that first moment when we spotted it in the field was really exciting,” researcher Chase Kimmel said in a release published by the museum.The “metallic navy” insects are known as solitary bees, according to the museum. They fashion their own nests rather than congregating in hives.Before this y…
Ahmaud Arbery’s killers chased him for over 4 minutes before shooting him in unreleased video: lawyer
On Monday, the New York Daily News reported that the lawyer for the family of Ahmaud Arbery says there is additional footage of the confrontation that reveals his killers pursued him for over four minutes before the shooting.
"The attorney representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, a young black man who was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia, said Monday there is a four-minute video that shows Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan chasing Arbery before the confrontation," reported David Matthews. "The McMichaels were charged with murder days after a 32-second video of the February shooting that was filmed by Bryan was leaked. The actual video is eight times longer, Lee Merritt told Action News Jax."
Trump and his Republican allies have given up on COVID-19 — and now are only offering incoherent rhetoric about ‘choice’
You’d be hard-pressed to come up with a better example of a problem that requires collective action to solve than the Covid-19 pandemic. At most, maybe 2-3 percent of the population have contracted the disease so far, and even if that confers lasting immunity on those who recover–which is not clear at present–that means most of our bodies have no defense against this new coronavirus. Researchers believe that the most infectious period is right around when symptoms first appear and a few days earlier. You can feel perfectly healthy while spreading it around; according to one study, 11 percent of those who contract Covid-19 are responsible for 80 percent of transmissions.
Bill Barr just sharply undercut ‘Obamagate’ — and still proved he can’t be trusted
Attorney General Bill Barr suggested Monday that there are still lines he won’t cross for President Donald Trump — while nevertheless proving that he absolutely cannot be trusted with the power he wields at the top of U.S. Justice Department.
Despite Trump’s fevered hyping of the invented scandal he has deemed “Obamagate,” revolving around nebulous accusations of wrongdoing regarding the beginnings of the Russia investigation, Barr told reporters at a press conference on Monday that neither former President Barack Obama nor former Vice President Joe Biden is likely to be targets of criminal charges as a result of the ongoing investigations into these matters.