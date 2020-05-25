Beijing vows to shield firms from US sanctions over Xinjiang
Beijing on Monday vowed to shield a Chinese government institute and eight companies sanctioned by the US over alleged human rights violations in the restive Xinjiang region, where China is accused of mass repression of mostly Muslim minorities.
The US Department of Commerce announced the sanctions on Friday, saying they were triggered by human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang in China’s far northwest.
Beijing urged Washington to reverse the decision, saying the Commerce Department had “stretched the concept of national security” to “meddle in China’s affairs and harm China’s interests”.
“China will take all necessary measures to protect the legal rights and interests of Chinese companies,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press briefing.
The Commerce Department said the nine parties were “complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labour and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs” and other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang.
All nine are now subject to restrictions on exports from the US, the department added.
Washington has been increasingly active in its criticism of China’s treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, and in October blacklisted 28 entities involved in alleged rights violation there.
The US House of Representatives and Senate are yet to reconcile similar acts approved last year that would seek sanctions on officials over abuses, and restrict exports of surveillance gear and other equipment seen as assisting in repression in Xinjiang.
An estimated one million mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are being held in internment camps in Xinjiang.
Uighur activists say China is conducting a massive brainwashing campaign aimed at eradicating their distinct culture and Islamic identity.
China describes the camps as vocational training sites intended to offer an alternative to Islamic extremism.
Tensions are also growing between the world’s two largest economies after President Donald Trump accused China of misleading the world on the origins of the coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Beijing has furiously denied the allegation, and its foreign minister Wang Yi said Sunday that Washington was pushing both sides to “the brink of a new Cold War”.
Volkswagen ordered to compensate motorists in landmark ‘Dieselgate’ ruling
A German federal court judge ruled on Monday that Volkswagen has to pay compensation to motorists who purchased vehicles with manipulated diesel engines, a major blow for the carmaker in its home market as it continues to reel from the emissions scandal.
Germany's highest court for civil disputes ruled that those who purchased the vehicles in question are entitled in principle to receive damages from the carmaker.
The ruling, which will allow owners to return their vehicles for partial reimbursement of the purchase price, is expected to serve as a template for about 60,000 lawsuits that are still pending with lower German courts.
Anatomy of a man-made disaster: 320 ways Donald Trump failed to protect us from the coronavirus
Crises have a way of sorting the good presidents from the bad.
Historians consistently rank Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt among the top three presidents for their handling of the Civil War, the Great Depression, and World War II.By contrast, the string of catastrophes that trailed George W. Bush, from Iraq to Hurricane Katrina to his obliviousness to warning signs in the housing market before the 2008 crash guarantee that he will have a permanent place in the bottom tier of presidents.
2020 Election
Trump leveled on Morning Joe for spending Memorial Day weekend spewing nothing but ‘trash’
MSNBC's "Morning Joe" crew kicked off Memorial Day morning slamming Donald Trump for spending the weekend tweeting "disgusting" attacks on his critics, with one panelist saying if Trump was a relative, any family would step in.
After co-host Mika Brzezinski reading off a series of ugly tweets from the president that attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, she added, "Why do we read these? Why do we read these? Because everyone is freaking out about what Joe Biden said. They're doing, like, two to three minutes of coverage, extensive coverage."