Beyond the glam: Feeding the Coachella Valley’s most vulnerable residents
The Coachella Valley is perhaps best known for big-ticket attractions: its annual namesake music festival and tennis tournament in Indian Wells, and the swanky resort town of Palm Springs.But there’s a flip side to all that glam.Poverty is also endemic to the desert valley, which stretches for 45 miles in Riverside County. The median household income there is roughly $45,500, less than two-thirds the statewide median.Among the most vulnerable are the area’s seniors, many of whom lack access to fresh and healthful food during the COVID-19 crisis.In response to the pandemic, the FIND Food Bank i…
Paul Manafort released from prison and will serve the rest of his sentence at home: report
Paul Manafort has been released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic.
President Donald Trump's disgraced campaign chairman will be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence at home to lessen the risk of contracting the deadly virus, reported ABC News.
The 71-year-old Manafort has been serving a seven-and-a-half year sentence for charges related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation at FCI Loretto in central Pennsylvania.
‘Potentially positive data coming out’ about coronavirus treatments: WHO
The World Health Organization is focusing on a handful of promising treatments for the deadly coronavirus.
The Geneva-based organization wants to learn more about four or five treatments that appear to be limiting the severity or length of the COVID-19 disease that has infected 4.19 million people around the world, reported Reuters.
“We do have some treatments that seem to be in very early studies limiting the severity or the length of the illness but we do not have anything that can kill or stop the virus,” said WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris. “We do have potentially positive data coming out but we need to see more data to be 100 percent confident that we can say this treatment over that one."
Fox News’ campaign to ‘put a target’ on Dr. Fauci’s back exposed by CNN supercut
A CNN supercut of footage from Fox News on Tuesday night revealed how the network has launched a coordinated attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
During a segment about clashes between medical experts and White House economic advisers on reopening the American economy, CNN's Alisyn Camerota played a montage of Fox News hosts slamming Fauci this week -- and she encouraged viewers to "see if you can spot the coordinated talking points."