Biden goes to meet protesters while Trump hides in the White House

Former Vice President Joe Biden posted a photo of himself at a protest site in his hometown of Wilmington, Deleware, where he’s been abiding by coronavirus quarantine orders.

According to a post on his Instagram page, Biden went to the site to listen to those taking to the streets.

“We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us. We are a nation exhausted, but we will not allow our exhaustion to defeat us,” the post read. “The only way to bear this pain is to turn all that anguish to purpose. And as President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night’s protests in Wilmington.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to campaign advisers, Biden has also been on the phone with mayors from around the country.

Symone just told Stephanie Ruhle that @JoeBiden has been talking to mayors across the country today and that's way more comforting than I expected it to be. — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) May 31, 2020

President Donald Trump spent the day attacking the protesters on Twitter from the White House and several layers of fencing and police lines.

Other Democrat run Cities and States should look at the total shutdown of Radical Left Anarchists in Minneapolis last night. The National Guard did a great job, and should be used in other States before it is too late! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

See the photos below:

Biden getting out there. pic.twitter.com/viHy0KdypJ — Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) May 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Biden is out on the site of last night’s protest in Wilmington, DE to walk and talk with people. He has also been communicating with various states’ mayors today. pic.twitter.com/1tBROJAaOE — Cassie Dagostino (@casatino) May 31, 2020