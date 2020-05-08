Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Barr takes a shot at Robert Mueller in new interview

Published

2 hours ago

on

Attorney General Bill Barr took a shot at former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Thursday in an interview with CBS discussing his controversial decision to withdraw charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

In the interview, Barr asserted without explanation that the counterintelligence investigation into Flynn, which led to criminal charges and became a part of Mueller’s Russia investigation, was unjustified. And he discussed, as he has previously, that he has directed U.S. Attorney John Durham to examine the origins of the probe and its conduct in 2016 and 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when interviewer Catherine Herridge — a former Fox News correspondent who largely tossed Barr softball questions — brought up the Steele dossier. It was an opposition research document from the 2016 campaign containing raw intelligence, including a series of wild allegations about Donald Trump and his associates. The question prompted Barr to sharply criticize Mueller:

HERRIDGE: Newly declassified footnotes in [Inspector General Michael] Horowitz’ report suggest that the Steele dossier was likely the product of Russian disinformation. And there were multiple warnings to the FBI at that time, yet they continued to use that. How do you explain that?

BARR: I think that’s one of the most troubling aspects of this whole thing. And, in fact, I said it in testimony on the Hill, I can’t remember if it was my confirmation, that I said I was very concerned about the possibility that that dossier and Steele’s activities were used as a vector for the Russians to inject disinformation into the political campaign.

I think that is something that Robert Mueller was responsible for looking at under his charter,  which is the potential of Russian influence. But I think it was ignored and there was mounting indications that this could very well have been happening and no one really stopped to look at it.

Barr’s attack on Mueller, however, is largely frivolous. His claim that Steele’s work was “used as a vector for the Russians to inject disinformation into the political campaign” is mostly wrong. With the exception of a Mother Jones article about Steele’s reporting to the FBI published on Oct. 31, 2016, the dossier had little influence on the campaign — especially compared to the widespread campaigns on social media funded by Russian intelligence services and the Kremlin-directed hacking of Democratic emails.

As Horowitz has indicated, it does seem that Steele receives some disinformation from Russian sources, looking to either confuse him or potentially hurt Trump. But the Russia investigation began separately from Steele’s reporting, and it sought to determine which allegations were true before bringing any charges. The dossier only became public after Trump’s election. No charges were brought based on Steele’s reporting.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Much more to come!’ Trump gloats about Barr unraveling Mike Flynn’s guilty pleas

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump gloated that his Department of Justice had unraveled a pair of guilty pleas by former national security adviser Mike Flynn.

Democratic lawmakers and legal experts accused Attorney General William Barr of politicizing the Justice Department to serve the president's personal interests, and Trump promised more of the same going foward.

"Yesterday was a BIG day for Justice in the USA," Trump tweeted. "Congratulations to General Flynn, and many others. I do believe there is MUCH more to come! Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians do not go well together!"

Flynn, a retired U.S. Army general, admitted twice in court that he had lied to FBI investigators about his pre-inauguration contacts with the Russian ambassador and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He’s so stupid!’ Morning Joe scorches Trump for calling Putin to ‘celebrate’ Flynn’s charges getting dismissed

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough scorched President Donald Trump for calling up Russian president Vladimir Putin the same day the Department of Justice tossed charges against Mike Flynn -- who pleaded guilty as part of the Russia probe.

The "Morning Joe" host pointed out that Flynn admitted to lying to investigators about his contacts with the same Russian ambassador Trump hosted in the White House after he fired FBI director James Comey, whom he slurred as a "nutjob" while meeting with two top Kremlin officials.

"You know, he can say hoax as many times as he wants to say hoax, it doesn't change the fact that he would be sitting in jail right now if he weren't president of the United States and if there weren't a corrupt attorney general," Scarborough said. "He committed one act of obstruction of justice after another. Robert Mueller said, 'I can't get to that,' as far as whether he can be charged in the criminal complaint, because he is president of the United States -- Justice Department guidelines don't allow me to do that."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Mitch McConnell accelerating plan to place at least one more justice on Supreme Court before the election: report

Published

34 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his fellow Republicans in the Senate are setting the stage to rush through a nomination to the Supreme Court as quickly as possible should a seat become open before the November election.

According to one senior Republican, Sen. John Barrasso (WY): "We’re going to fill it”

With an eye on the health of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was briefly hospitalized this week again, GOP senators are dead set on placing another conservative on the court out of fear that may lose control of the chamber in November.

Continue Reading
 
 