Bill Barr: Whether I’m vindicated for letting off Flynn ‘depends on who’s writing the history’
On Thursday, Attorney General William Barr sat for an interview with ABC News, during which he was grilled about the Justice Department’s decision to drop charges against President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
When asked how history will judge him for the decision, Barr simply replied, “Well, history is written by the winners. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch below:
REPORTER: How will history look back on your decision to drop charges against Flynn?
BILL BARR: “Well, history is written by the winners. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history.” pic.twitter.com/GVr2bIaavc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2020
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: