Bill Barr: Whether I’m vindicated for letting off Flynn ‘depends on who’s writing the history’

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

On Thursday, Attorney General William Barr sat for an interview with ABC News, during which he was grilled about the Justice Department's decision to drop charges against President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

When asked how history will judge him for the decision, Barr simply replied, "Well, history is written by the winners. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history."

Watch below:

REPORTER: How will history look back on your decision to drop charges against Flynn?

BILL BARR: “Well, history is written by the winners. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history.” pic.twitter.com/GVr2bIaavc

Grim economic data reveals coranavirus devastation

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

A new raft of bleak economic data laid bare the crippling worldwide impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, as hard-hit Europe moved to further ease lockdown measures in a bid to get people back to work.

The United States said another 3.2 million people filed unemployment claims last week, while Germany and France reported major slumps in industrial production and Britain said its economic output would plummet by 14 percent this year.

Governments around the world are under immense pressure to ease the economic pain caused by measures to stop the virus, which has claimed more than 266,000 lives, infected 3.8 million and left half of humanity under some form of lockdown.

Texas Republican’s wife owns up to $100,000 in stock for Chinese company he called a threat to national security

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that the family of Rep. Mike McCaul (R-TX) owns shares in a Chinese tech company that he has called a threat to national security and a tool of the Communist Party's "dystopian" control — and that he is scrutinizing as the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"A periodic transaction report filed on April 20 in the name of Rep. Michael McCaul, who represents Texas’ 10th district and serves as ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, lists the purchase of $50,000-$100,000 worth of shares in Chinese tech behemoth Tencent Holdings in late February," reported Natasha Bertrand.

