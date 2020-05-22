Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Maher: Trump fans are primed to be angry about Obamagate — they just don’t know what it is

Published

1 min ago

on

HBO host Bill Maher appeared to be doing his Friday night show from the local Jewish Community Center under what appeared to be a chuppah from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” set.

Maher opened with an attack on President Donald Trump’s bizarre decision to start popping hydroxychloroquine.

“First he said, let’s try drinking household disinfectant, now he’s on this sh*t, today Vladimir Putin said, ‘I hope I don’t have to poison this mother f*cker, I don’t think we have anything strong enough,'” joked Maher.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that throughout Trump’s entire life he has never been an alcohol drinker, never had a beer with the guys at a NASCAR tailgate, never smoked pot in college.

“But at the age of 73, Laura Ingraham says comes by and says, ‘hey man put this on your tongue,’ and he’s like, ‘I’m all in,” said the host.

“This drug is for people who have Lupus or Malaria, so wrap your mind around this: the president of the United States has put himself on a drug for two diseases he doesn’t have. Also, he’s starting on a drug next week for vaginitis,” said Maher. “Just to be safe.”

When it comes to Obamagate, Maher said that Trump is a master at changing the subject and that’s his new tactic to distract from the coronavirus crisis.

“What a scandal,” Maher quoted Trump saying. “Yes, already losing steam, this scandal, because it lacks that crucial ingredient that most scandals need to have: an allegation. Trump fans are all ready to be all angry about this but they don’t know what it is! Even Glenn Beck’s Trump board says ‘To Be Determined.’ But I guess the bright side of this is that all 50 states are now at least partially reopened. But again, no plan. No consistency. It’s the opposite of Afghanistan, we have no entrance strategy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Maher’s opener below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump team now concerned about Georgia senate race dragging him down

Published

37 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

This week it was reported that President Donald Trump's team is frustrated with Arizona Sen. Martha McSally (R), who is performing so poorly in her Senate race they're concerned she's dragging the president down.

"The president has repeatedly asked if her candidacy is adversely affecting his own prospects in a state that has become more competitive, people familiar with the discussions have said," said the New York Times.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

DOJ’s new attack on public health orders is ‘deviant and inappropriate’: Law professor

Published

54 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

On Friday, the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division filed a statement of interest in a lawsuit filed by a Republican state legislator in Illinois, trying to strike down Gov. J. B. Pritzker's stay-at-home orders. The DOJ's filing both praises the legislator's "strong case" against the governor and urges federal courts to return the matter to state courts, where judges had been more friendly to the GOP's claims.

Georgetown University Law professor Marty Lederman was astonished by the filing — and took to Twitter to emphasize how unusual and outrageous the DOJ's actions were in this case:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Run over by the Trump bus’: Jeff Sessions mocked for failure to win back Trump’s approval

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

On Friday, President Donald Trump attacked former Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Twitter, saying he "let our country down" and reminding his supporters to back his opponent for Senate, former football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Sessions' failure to get back in his former boss' good graces earned him a round of mockery from commenters on social media.

Jeff Sessions, being run over by the Trump bus yet again. https://t.co/lWHjnVoXf6

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image