Boston Marathon canceled for first time in 124-year history
The 2020 Boston Marathon has been canceled.Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the news Thursday. The marathon had originally been rescheduled from its traditional April date to Sept. 14.It’s the first time since the event began in 1897 that the marathon has been canceled.Walsh implied in later tweets that the Boston Athletic Association, which hosts the marathon, would attempt to hold a remote version of the event.“We’ll be joining and supporting the BAA in an alternative approach to the Marathon that allows runners to participate remotely, and allows all of us to celebrate the meaning this ra…
Woman’s remains were ID’ed 20 years later. Her story is just part of a greater mystery.
The identification of a woman’s remains 20 years after she was reported as a missing person in New Jersey is just part of larger story involving a still-unidentified Long Island serial killer.This is what we know so far, and how you can learn more about the mysterious story:The investigation that kicked off the mysteryShannan Gilbert, who officials say was a prostitute, was reported missing on May 1, 2010 and was last seen on Long Island.While searching for the 23-year-old Jersey City woman, police foundthe bodies of 10 other people and concluded that it was the work of a serial killer.A polic... (more…)
In the US, camera phones increasingly expose racism
New York (AFP) - From the death of a black man in Minneapolis to a racist incident in Central Park, camera phones are increasingly being used as a weapon against racism even when justice doesn't always follow.Two videos shot on smartphones spread from social media to mainstream media this week, highlighting how bystanders are now frequently capturing incidents that in the past may have gone unnoticed.It was a member of the public who filmed George Floyd grasping for breath as a white Minneapolis policeman pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for at least five minutes on Monday.Floyd went still and... (more…)
‘Water is life’: COVID-19 exposes chronic crisis in Navajo Nation
Thoreau (United States) (AFP) - Amanda Larson pulls up at a water station a few miles from her home in the Navajo Nation and her three children get to work filling up large bottles lying on the bed of her pickup truck.The 66 gallons will be used by her family for drinking, washing clothes and bathing -- before the next trip out in two or three days to repeat the back-breaking task."It's embarrassing, it's degrading, it's heartbreaking for my kids because they can't jump into a shower like everybody else and just wash," the 35-year-old preschool teacher tells AFP after returning to her prefabri... (more…)