World
Brazil passes 20,000 virus deaths after record 24-hour toll
Rio de Janeiro (AFP) - The novel coronavirus death toll in Brazil surpassed 20,000 on Thursday, after a record number of fatalities in a 24-hour period, the health ministry said.The country is the epicenter of the outbreak in Latin America, and its highest one-day toll of 1,188 pushed the overall death tally to 20,047.Brazil has now recorded more than 310,000 cases, with experts saying a lack of testing means the real figures are probably much higher.With its curve of infections and deaths rising sharply, the country of 210 million ranks third in the world in terms of total cases, behind the U... (more…)
‘I have to sit Down’: Cher tweets joy as Pakistan agrees to free lonely elephant Kaavan
Music icon Cher marked "ONE OF THE GREATEST MOMENTS OF MY LIFE" Thursday after a Pakistani court ordered freedom for a lonely elephant named Kaavan, who had become the subject of a high-profile rights campaign backed by the US singer.
"WE HAVE JUST HEARD FROM PAKISTAN HIGH COURT KAAVAN IS FREE," Cher tweeted, adding a string of emojis and saying she felt "SICK".
"THIS IS ONE OF THE GREATEST MOMENTS OF MY LIFE," the effusive singer continued.
The Islamabad High Court has ordered wildlife officials to consult with Sri Lanka to find Kaavan a "suitable sanctuary" within 30 days, tweeted the Friends of Islamabad Zoo, which described itself as a group of citizens concerned about animal welfare at the zoo.
COVID-19
Italy’s COVID-19 death toll ‘could be 19,000 higher’ than reported
Italy’s death toll from the novel coronavirus in March and April could be nearly 19,000 higher than
The Istituto Nazionale della Previdenza Sociale (INPS), the largest social security and welfare institute in Italy, said in a new study that the official death figures were not “reliable”.
Its study showed that 156,42 total deaths were recorded in Italy in March and April, which is 46,909 higher than the average number of fatalities in those months recorded between 2015 and 2019.