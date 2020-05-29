Brazil sees record number of COVID-19 cases, more than 1,000 deaths in 24 hours
Brazil registered a new record in Covid-19 cases and more than 1,000 dead in a 24-hour period, according to official figures released on Thursday.
The South American country has the world’s second highest number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases — 438,238 — after the United States.
According to Health Ministry data, 26,417 new cases were confirmed in a 24 hour-period ending late Thursday.
In that same period Brazil experienced its third highest number of virus deaths since the start of the pandemic: 1,156, bringing the total death toll to 26,754, the sixth highest in the world.
Some experts, however, believe that the actual virus infection rate could be up to 15 times higher because there has been no widespread testing in Brazil.
The virus is spreading as federal and local authorities clash over health policies.
Most states have imposed partial lockdowns, but President Jair Bolsonaro wants them to end and for the economy to open quickly.
On Thursday, Bolsonaro signed into law 60-billion-real ($11.3 billion) of federal government aid to states and municipalities.
10% of diabetics die within days of coronavirus hospitalization: study
One in 10 diabetics with coronavirus dies within seven days of hospital admission, according to a study of more than 1,300 patients published Friday in the journal Diabetologia.
Two-thirds of the patients were men, and the average age across both sexes was 70, the study found.
"The presence of diabetic complications and increased age increase the risk of death," the researchers said in a statement.
"Increased BMI" -- body mass index, a ratio of height to weight -- "is associated with both increased risk of needing mechanical ventilation and with increased risk of death," they said.
Warnings of ‘catastrophic consequences’ as locust swarms hit India and Pakistan in midst of coronavirus crisis
For India, the invasion comes alongside "eviscerating heat."
Farmers in India and Pakistan fear potentially catastrophic crop damage as another wave of locust swarms wreaks havoc on the two nations as they continue to battle coronavirus pandemic.
Locusts, as CBS News reported, are "considered the most destructive migratory pest in the world, with a small swarm of about 40 million locusts capable of gobbling up enough food for 35,000 people."
Cuomo authorizes New York businesses to ban entry without wearing a mask
NEW YORK — Businesses in New York can now tell customers: no mask, no service.Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an order Thursday allowing shops and stores in the state to deny service to customers who refuse to wear masks once they reopen.The governor added a little star power to his daily coronavirus briefing in Brooklyn as comedian Chris Rock and actress Rosie Perez joined Cuomo in calling on New Yorkers to wear masks, get tested and help combat coronavirus."Everybody that can get tested should get tested as soon as possible," Rock said as he heaped praise on Cuomo's handling of the pandemic.