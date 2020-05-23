Brazil’s Bolsonaro rocked by release of expletive-laced video
Brasília (AFP) – Brazilians got a shocking look Friday at an expletive-laced meeting between President Jair Bolsonaro and his cabinet when a Supreme Court judge released a video at the center of an investigation targeting the far-right leader.The April 22 cabinet meeting is under scrutiny by prosecutors probing allegations by former justice minister Sergio Moro that Bolsonaro tried to interfere in federal police investigations.But it could prove just as damaging to Bolsonaro’s 18-month-old government for other sordid details it contains.They include the president using profanity to insult gove…
Stephen Colbert, Bret Michaels, Rachel Maddow surprise NJ grads with tribute
Students from Montclair State University’sSchool of Communication and Media had their in-person graduation ceremony postponed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.Fortunately, an hour-long virtual celebration on Thursday was spiced up with cameos from Stephen Colbert, Bret Michaelsand Rachel Maddow.All three sent video messages to the graduates during the Montclair State University School of Communication and Media Class of 2020 Celebration, offering words of encouragement during uncertain times as the students enter the next phase of their lives.Colbert, the host of CBS’ “The Late Show wi... (more…)
Betsy DeVos openly admits she’s ‘absolutely’ using the pandemic to impose her ‘faith-based schools’ agenda
‘Obamagate’ is fake — the real scandal is what happened to Hillary Clinton
Politicized investigations, interference in elections, and abusive targeting by law enforcement are all the makings of a juicy political scandal. And President Donald Trump would like us to believe that such a scandal, with each of these components, is real and — even if he can't name any crime that might have been committed — directed at him. That's why he has promoted the lazy moniker "Obamagate," an all-encompassing term for the vague allegations of wrongdoing surrounding the conduct of the previous administration and the investigators probing the ties between his campaign and the Kremlin's interference in the 2016 election.