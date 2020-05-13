Quantcast
Connect with us

Brian Kemp offers healthcare workers protection from lawsuits — except those who work in abortion care facilities

Published

1 min ago

on

Using his emergency powers this Tuesday, Georgia governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order limiting the state’s hospitals and medical workers’ legal liability during the coronavirus pandemic. But as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, he added a special provision that excludes abortion care workers from those protections.

“The order signed Tuesday renews authority first granted in April that designates hospitals and frontline medical staffers as ‘auxiliary emergency management workers’ and provides them additional legal protection from personal injury lawsuits during the pandemic,” AJC reports. “For the first time, however, the Republican also specifically exempts from protection the medical employees who perform abortions. His office said in a statement the decision will not affect facilities that doctors use to perform abortions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Kemp spokeswoman Candice Broce, it should “come as no surprise that elective abortions are not emergency management activities.”

“Abortion providers are undeserving of enhanced liability protections because they are doing nothing to fight COVID-19 in Georgia,” she added.

Read the full report over at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Brian Kemp offers healthcare workers protection from lawsuits — except those who work in abortion care facilities

Published

1 min ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Using his emergency powers this Tuesday, Georgia governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order limiting the state's hospitals and medical workers' legal liability during the coronavirus pandemic. But as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, he added a special provision that excludes abortion care workers from those protections.

"The order signed Tuesday renews authority first granted in April that designates hospitals and frontline medical staffers as 'auxiliary emergency management workers' and provides them additional legal protection from personal injury lawsuits during the pandemic," AJC reports. "For the first time, however, the Republican also specifically exempts from protection the medical employees who perform abortions. His office said in a statement the decision will not affect facilities that doctors use to perform abortions."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump: ‘I totally disagree’ with Dr. Fauci on reopening schools

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before Congress Tuesday, saying that opening the country back up now would ultimately contribute to much more suffering and death among the American people.

Appearing on Fox Wednesday, Trump said he doesn't agree with Fauci and wants to see children back in schools and everyone back to work.

"Anthony is a good person, a very good person. I've disagreed with him," Trump told host Maria Bartiromo. "I think that we have to open our schools ... I totally disagree with him on schools."

It's unclear what Trump is referring to, as Fauci said nothing on Tuesday about keeping schools closed. His statement was that a vaccine and treatments wouldn't be ready by the fall.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-FBI agent explains the Republican’s latest fake-scandal makes Mike Flynn’s actions look worse

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Acting Director of National Intelligence Grenell decided to wage a war against the former Obama administration for being concerned about why Michel Flynn was talking to Russia about sanctions when neither he nor President Donald Trump were sworn into office yet.

As MMFA researcher Matthew Gertz noted, Grenell pulled call data from a series of days ahead of the call between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Gertz asked why Grenell would be so curious about days prior to Flynn's call.

"Which mainly makes me curious what happened Dec. 14-16 that raised so many alarms at Treasury/NATO/etc," he tweeted.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image