Britain’s Prince Andrew facing lawsuit over Swiss chalet
Legal proceedings have been launched in Switzerland against Britain’s Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, a newspaper reported Thursday, over money they still owe on a luxury chalet.
Queen Elizabeth II’s second son and Sarah, who remain close despite their 1996 divorce, bought the plush holiday home in the Verbier ski resort in southwest Switzerland in 2014 for 22 million Swiss francs ($22.5 million, 21 million euros).
The wooden chalet has seven bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool and a sauna, Le Temps newspaper reported.
However, the Duke and Duchess of York did not meet the December 31, 2019 deadline for paying off a chunk of that sum, Le Temps said.
In the deeds of sale, seen by the French-language daily, six million francs were due to be paid at the end of last year — now eight million francs with interest.
Four months on, the law firm Etude du Ritz has been instructed by the vendor to launch legal proceedings at the local prosecution office, Le Temps reported.
There was no immediate comment from Etude de Ritz, or Buckingham Palace in London, when contacted by AFP.
Le Temps quoted a spokeswoman for the Yorks as saying: “There is a dispute between the two parties in this matter,” adding that the contractual details were “subject to a confidentiality agreement”.
The legal proceedings add to 60-year-old Andrew’s woes.
The prince, who is eighth in line to the British throne, stepped back from all royal duties in November following a public outcry over his friendship with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” he said in a statement.
Andrew emphatically denies any wrongdoing.
The duke was a naval helicopter pilot who saw action in the 1982 Falklands War between Britain and Argentina. After his military career, he spent a decade as Britain’s international trade envoy, until 2011.
Andrew and Sarah married in 1986, split amicably in 1992 and divorced four years later.
However, they remained close, often living in the same house as they brought up their daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
In April, Sarah, 60, posted pictures on Instagram of her and Andrew packing cupcakes destined for a local hospice. It was a rare glimpse of the prince since he stepped down from royal duties in November.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘This is outrageous!’ House Judiciary chair vows to haul Bill Barr into Congress after DOJ drops Flynn case
On Thursday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) blasted Attorney General William Barr's decision to drop charges against President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as "outrageous".
Nadler vowed that he would bring Barr before Congress and "demand answers" on the Flynn decision, as quickly as the COVID-19 pandemic and its logistical challenges would allow.
This is outrageous!
Flynn PLEADED GUILTY to lying to investigators. The evidence against him is overwhelming. Now, a politicized DOJ is dropping the case.
Breaking Banner
Trump: ‘I would certainly consider’ bringing Michael Flynn back to work at the White House
Former Director of National Intelligence Michael Flynn was fired from the White House after he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his interactions with the Russian government prior to President Donald Trump being sworn in. Flynn contacted former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to discuss easing sanctions on them while former President Barack Obama was still the president.
Pence said in a recent statement Flynn's lie about the Russians appears to have been unintentional.
“I’m more inclined to believe it was unintentional than ever before,” Pence said last week while visiting Indiana. “When you see the nature of abusive actions by Justice Department officials toward him, it’s deeply troubling.”
Breaking Banner
Senate fails to override Trump’s veto on bipartisan measure to limit his war powers
The US Senate on Thursday failed to override President Donald Trump's veto of a bipartisan measure that would have limited his power to attack Iran.
Lawmakers voted 49-44 to support the resolution that passed Congress earlier this year, short of the two-thirds majority necessary to override the president's veto of what he called a "very insulting" effort to curb his powers.
That bipartisan resolution said the president cannot commit US forces to hostilities against Iran or any part of its government or military without explicit authorization from Congress.
The measure stemmed from fears among both Trump's Republicans and Democrats that the White House was at risk of stumbling into war with the Islamic republic.