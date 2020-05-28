British police say Boris Johnson aide Dominic Cummings made ‘minor’ lockdown breach
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s adviser likely broke the government’s coronavirus regulations by traveling during lockdown, but will not face further action, police said Thursday.
The adviser, Dominic Cummings, has acknowledged driving 250 miles (400 km) to his parents’ house in Durham, northeast England, at the end of March and later taking another drive to a scenic town 30 miles (50 km) away.
Durham Constabulary said the drive to Durham did not breach the rules but the second trip, to the town of Barnard Castle, might have been “a minor breach” of lockdown rules “that would have warranted police intervention.”
The force said that had Cummings been stopped by an officer at the time he would likely have been ordered to turn around, but “there is no intention to take retrospective action.”
More than 14,000 people in Britain have been fined by police for violating a ban on all but essential travel that was imposed March 23 to help slow the spread of the virus.
Johnson has resisted calls to fire Cummings, his most senior aide and the architect of the Conservative Party’s December election victory, for apparently flouting restrictions that the government imposed on the rest of the country.
Cummings has defended his actions, saying he traveled to ensure that his 4-year-old son could be looked after if he and his wife, who both had coronavirus symptoms, became sick. He says he drove to Barnard Castle to test whether his eyesight, which had been affected by illness, was good enough for the long trip back to London.
Cummings’ explanation failed to assuage the anger among many Britons who have endured two months of isolation from loved ones during the pandemic and see a double standard at work.
More than 30 lawmakers in Johnson’s Conservative Party have called on Cummings to resign, citing an outpouring of fury from their constituents.
Johnson has stood by his aide. His office said, “The police have made clear they are taking no action against Mr. Cummings over his self-isolation and that going to Durham did not breach the regulations.”
It said the prime minister “regards this issue as closed.”
Research reveals the damage right-wing media has inflicted on America — and it’s just the tip of the iceberg
Donald Trump wants to go after social media because Twitter pointed out one of his lies. And, in fact, social media has done a lot of damage to America and the American body politic, with the most visible example being it’s help in putting Donald Trump in the White House in 2016.
But even more concerning should be Fox News and right wing hate radio. A new study out of Columbia university finds that when people in any particular ZIP Code experience a 1% increase in Fox News viewership, it “reduces the propensity to stay at home by 8.9 percentage points compared to the pre-pandemic average.”
Texas bar owner bans masks to prevent ‘virtue signaling’ – and kickstarts an online firestorm
A bar owner in Elgin, Texas, has implemented a new rule for his business: no entry with a mask.
“Due to our concern for our citizens, if they feel the need to wear a mask, then they should probably stay home until it’s safe," read a sign posted outside Liberty Tree Tavern.
Speaking to 9News, bar owner Kevin Smith said he's following social distancing guidelines so the masks are unnecessary.
The bar's Facebook page shared an article on the story, adding the comment: "Just trying to break this cycle of fear and virtue signaling. The CDC, Surgeon General, and even Fauci say, these mask do nothing and can even cause more harm. The county mandate has been lifted, the sun is shining, let's get back to living our lives without fear!"
COVID-19
Dutch ban transport of mink after farm workers infected
Dutch authorities on Thursday announced a nationwide ban on the transport of mink after mink farm workers were believed to have contracted coronavirus from the small mammals.
The infections in the south of the Netherlands could be the "first known cases of animal-to-human transmission", the World Health Organization had said on Tuesday.
The Dutch government had previously made COVID-19 testing mandatory on all mink farms in the country, where the animals are bred for their fur.
"Until the results of this screening are known," the transport of mink and mink manure will be banned to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, Public Health Minister Hugo de Jonge and Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten said in a letter to parliament.