Brits use R.E.M. to mock Trump for ‘losing’ his civilians: ‘Oh no, I’ve said too much’

In 1991, the American alternative rock band R.E.M. released the hit song “Losing My Religion.”

Nearly 30 years later, the song was used by the British website Joe in a viral video that has been seen over a half a million times.

“That’s me and corona,” the song began. “That’s me in the spotlight abusing my position.”

“Trying to blame Chinese flu. And I don’t care if you have caught it,” the song continued. “Oh no, I’ve said too much — f*cked it up.”

“I thought that I heard you coughing. I thought that I heard you wheeze. I think I let the old folks die,” the song ended.

The parody paid tribute to the iconic music video, with added touches like a bottle of bleach.

Watch:

Donald Trump x REM – Losing My Civilians pic.twitter.com/vFmKpbOErT — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) May 8, 2020