‘Brutal and unacceptable’: Calls for arrest of NYPD cop who put woman in the ER during protests

The Speaker of the New York City Council is demanding accountability for a NYPD officer caught on tape violently striking a woman during protests of police violence.

Video of the incident appeared on social media on Friday. The video appears to show the cop running up a shoving the woman, launching her off her feet.

She is reportedly now in the ER after suffering a serious seizure.

“This officer needs to be charged with assault,” Speaker Cory Johnson posted on Twitter. “Hard to watch. Brutal and unacceptable.”

NYPD officer just called a female protester a “stupid fucking bitch” and threw her to the ground pic.twitter.com/18YUHYmqQa — Jason Lemon (@JasonLemon) May 30, 2020

