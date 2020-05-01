Brutal poll shows ‘the erosion in Trump’s hard-core base is very real’: WaPo columnist

A brutal new poll from the Public Religion Research Institute has some very bad news for President Donald Trump.

As noted by Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, the PRRI poll seems to show that “the erosion in Trump’s hard-core base is very real,” as it shows drops in support among both white evangelicals and white voters without college degrees.

“Currently, two-thirds (66 percent) of white evangelical Protestants, nearly half (48 percent) of white Catholics, and 44 percent of white mainline Protestants hold a favorable view of Trump, a significant decline from their March 2020 ratings (77 percent, 60 percent, and 62 percent, respectively),” PRRI writes in its analysis. “Favorable views of Trump have declined substantially among white Americans without a four-year college degree (54 percent) since March (66 percent).”

Even more ominously for Trump, it appears that his favorable ratings in battleground states has badly eroded from just one month ago.

“Trump’s favorability in battleground states has dropped substantially since March, from 53 percent to 38 percent,” PRRI writes. “Trump’s favorability among non-college graduates in battleground states has dropped 20 percentage points between March and April (59 percent to 39 percent), putting it more in line with his favorability in 2019 (45 percent).”

