Brutal poll shows ‘the erosion in Trump’s hard-core base is very real’: WaPo columnist

A brutal new poll from the Public Religion Research Institute has some very bad news for President Donald Trump.
As noted by Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, the PRRI poll seems to show that “the erosion in Trump’s hard-core base is very real,” as it shows drops in support among both white evangelicals and white voters without college degrees.
“Currently, two-thirds (66 percent) of white evangelical Protestants, nearly half (48 percent) of white Catholics, and 44 percent of white mainline Protestants hold a favorable view of Trump, a significant decline from their March 2020 ratings (77 percent, 60 percent, and 62 percent, respectively),” PRRI writes in its analysis. “Favorable views of Trump have declined substantially among white Americans without a four-year college degree (54 percent) since March (66 percent).”
Even more ominously for Trump, it appears that his favorable ratings in battleground states has badly eroded from just one month ago.
“Trump’s favorability in battleground states has dropped substantially since March, from 53 percent to 38 percent,” PRRI writes. “Trump’s favorability among non-college graduates in battleground states has dropped 20 percentage points between March and April (59 percent to 39 percent), putting it more in line with his favorability in 2019 (45 percent).”
Read the full analysis here.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.