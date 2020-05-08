BUSTED: Emails reveal decision to bury CDC report ‘came from the highest levels’ of the White House: AP

The Associated Press on Friday published a bombshell report on the decision to bury a report on reopening from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The decision to shelve detailed advice from the nation’s top disease control experts for reopening communities during the coronavirus pandemic came from the highest levels of the White House, according to internal government emails obtained by The Associated Press. The files also show that after the AP reported Thursday that the guidance document had been buried, the Trump administration ordered key parts of it to be fast-tracked for approval,” the AP reported.

The document was titled, “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework.”

“The trove of emails show the nation’s top public health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spending weeks working on guidance to help the country deal with a public health emergency, only to see their work quashed by political appointees with little explanation,” the AP reported.

The emails also draw into question the credibility of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that the documents had not been approved by CDC Director Robert Redfield. The new emails, however, show that Redfield cleared the guidance,” the AP noted.