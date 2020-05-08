Quantcast
BUSTED: Emails reveal decision to bury CDC report ‘came from the highest levels’ of the White House: AP

Published

1 min ago

on

The Associated Press on Friday published a bombshell report on the decision to bury a report on reopening from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The decision to shelve detailed advice from the nation’s top disease control experts for reopening communities during the coronavirus pandemic came from the highest levels of the White House, according to internal government emails obtained by The Associated Press. The files also show that after the AP reported Thursday that the guidance document had been buried, the Trump administration ordered key parts of it to be fast-tracked for approval,” the AP reported.

The document was titled, “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework.”

“The trove of emails show the nation’s top public health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spending weeks working on guidance to help the country deal with a public health emergency, only to see their work quashed by political appointees with little explanation,” the AP reported.

The emails also draw into question the credibility of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that the documents had not been approved by CDC Director Robert Redfield. The new emails, however, show that Redfield cleared the guidance,” the AP noted.


Mike Pence spokeswoman married to Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

The US vice president's spokeswoman became the second White House staffer this week to test positive for coronavirus, officials said Friday, even as President Donald Trump continued to go mask-free at a World War II ,commemoration with veterans in their 90s.

News that staffer Katie Miller had fallen ill boosted fears that the White House is at risk of becoming a viral hot spot just when Trump is leading efforts to wind down nationwide quarantine measures that have devastated the world's biggest economy.

Miller is spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence, giving her frequent access to high-level meetings. She is also married to top Trump aide Stephen Miller, the speech writer behind the administration's hardline immigration measures.

Only ‘the Mar-a-Lago crowd’ has ‘a fair shot at success’ in Trump’s America: Biden

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

On Friday, in a video posted to social media, former Vice President Joe Biden called out the "corruption" of President Donald Trump's economic agenda.

In Trump's America, Biden said, only the "Mar-a-Lago crowd" is assured a "fair shot at success" — and he suggested under his presidency, that opportunity would be available to all Americans.

Watch below:

Corruption is a feature of Donald Trump's economic agenda—not a bug. He will pick his wealthy friends and corporate cronies over working families every time.

I say it’s time we pick a different way—one where everyone gets a fair shot at success, not just the Mar-a-Lago crowd. pic.twitter.com/9MbZpSblC5

Congress to ‘name and shame’ big companies that took stimulus funds meant for small-businesses: report

Published

56 mins ago

on

May 8, 2020

By

On Friday, Politico reported that the new House committee tasked with investigating coronavirus issues intends to "name and shame" major corporations that took loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the stimulus program intended for small businesses.

"The 12-member committee, which Republicans reluctantly joined Thursday after musing about a boycott, has identified five large public companies that nevertheless applied for and accepted small-business loans meant to aid those struggling to survive amid the pandemic," reported Kyle Cheney. "And the lawmakers are asking them to return the funds by next week or face a long list of document demands."

