BUSTED: Videos document NYPD mowing down protesters with police cruisers

New York Police Department cruisers drove through a crowd of protesters — and it was all captured on video.

Video shows protesters blocking a NYPD SUV with a barricade.

A second cruiser then comes up to the right of the first car — and then the both violently accelerate through the pedestrians.

Video of the Brooklyn event was captured from both the street level and above.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York City has been the scene of tense protests as activists across America show outrage over the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody.