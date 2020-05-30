BUSTED: Videos document NYPD mowing down protesters with police cruisers
New York Police Department cruisers drove through a crowd of protesters — and it was all captured on video.
Video shows protesters blocking a NYPD SUV with a barricade.
A second cruiser then comes up to the right of the first car — and then the both violently accelerate through the pedestrians.
Video of the Brooklyn event was captured from both the street level and above.
"NY's Finest". Disgusting. #BlackLivesMatter #riots2020 #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod
— Marco (@chieffymac11) May 31, 2020
Wtf!!! #BlacklivesMaters #brooklynprotest
— Pierre G. (@pgarapon) May 31, 2020
New York City has been the scene of tense protests as activists across America show outrage over the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody.