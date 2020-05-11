California coronavirus cases and deaths are rising faster than researchers expected as state eases restrictions
While many praise California for avoiding the death toll of coronavirus hot spots like New York, some are worried that certain areas of the state haven’t seen the decline in deaths needed to reopen the economy. According to the Los Angeles Times, coronavirus deaths in California have remained relatively flat in recent weeks, with some areas continuing to see rapid growth while some rural areas seeing less.
Either way, coronavirus cases and deaths in California are rising faster than researchers expected.
“Researchers are now predicting that California could see more than 6,000 COVID-19 deaths by the end of August, up about 1,420 from projections they released last Monday. It’s the fifth-largest increase in projected death tolls among U.S. states, after Pennsylvania, Illinois, Arizona and Florida,” the LA Times reports. “The upward revisions ‘are a result of a combination of updated daily death and case data, recent actions to ease previously implemented social distancing measures and steadily rising levels of mobility in many places,’ the researchers said in notes released with the data.”
Paul Krugman explains how the GOP’s disdain for workers will tank the economy
There was no shortage of terrible news coming from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, May 8, when the BLS reported that unemployment had reached 14.7% in the United States in April and that the country had lost 20.5 million more jobs last month — that is, in addition to all the jobs lost in March thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. And Friday’s jobs report doesn’t take into account the jobs that have been lost in May so far. Despite all that, Republicans are hardly going out of their way to help all the Americans who are struggling badly — and liberal economist Paul Krugman calls them out for it in his New York Times column.
Nearly 2000 former DOJ officials sign letter calling on Barr to resign over his ‘assaults on the rule of law’
Call for Resignation and Censure
Nearly 2000 former Dept. of Justice officials have signed on to a letter calling on Attorney General Bill Barr to resign over his “political interference” in the Mike Flynn case, as ABC News reports. The DOJ dropped the charges against President Trump’s former National Security Advisor, who had already pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI. He was also accused of acting as a paid, unregistered foreign agent to Turkey while serving on the Trump transition team.
Sioux tribes refuse to take down coronavirus checkpoints after GOP governor threatens legal action
In South Dakota, Sioux tribes have set up highway checkpoints in the hope of preventing the spread of coronavirus on their reservations — and Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, has demanded that the checkpoints be removed. But Sioux leaders are fighting back.
In a letter on Sunday, May 10, Maggie Seidel (Noem’s policy director), told members of the Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribes, “The checkpoints on state and US highways are not legal, and if they don’t come down, the state will take the matter to federal court.” But Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier is not backing down.