California to ease coronavirus restrictions from Friday
Some retailers in California, including bookstores, flower shops and clothing stores, will be allowed to reopen for business at the end of the week, the state’s governor announced on Monday.
“Millions of Californians answered the call to stay home and thanks to them, we are in a position to begin moving into our next stage of modifying our stay at home order,” Governor Gavin Newsom said. “But make no mistake — this virus isn’t gone. It’s still dangerous and poses a significant public health risk.”
His announcement came following protests across the state last week to demand the lifting of restrictions that have kept the majority of Californians at home and crippled the state’s economy, one of the largest in the world.
Under the second phase of the reopening process outlined by the governor, some retail stores can open on Friday for pickup only, while manufacturing and logistics businesses will also be able to get back to work.
Newsom said other sectors that fall into this second phase, such as offices and dine-in restaurants, will open at a later date.
The Democratic governor said that some counties can move quickly through Stage 2, but they must first prove that they meet the state’s readiness criteria for hospital beds, testing kits and contact tracing.
Other counties in the Bay Area, which were the first in the country to order lockdowns and which have experienced a high rate of infection, will likely start lifting restrictions at a later date, Newsom said.
He said Stage 3 of lifting restrictions would begin in months and include the reopening of hair salons, nail bars, gyms and sports competitions without fans. The final stage would amount to the lifting of all restrictions and allow for the opening of movie theatres and sporting events.
That stage, however, is not expected before a vaccine is discovered and made widely available.
California as of Monday had recorded nearly 55,000 cases of COVID-19 and 2,211 deaths.
Los Angeles County alone has recorded nearly 26,000 cases and 1,229 deaths.
Breaking Banner
Born in a concentration camp: The Holocaust’s youngest survivors
Holocaust survivor Florence Schulmann has always worried that if she went into schools to recount her experience, it would sound almost fantastical: "I'd be too scared that they wouldn't believe me."
It is the first time that the retired French shopkeeper, now living in Paris's 11th district, has shared her story under her real name.
"My mother brought me into the world next to a heap of bodies," she says.
AFP spoke to her and two other Holocaust survivors who share the same, seldom discussed experience: they were born in Nazi concentration camps.
Unlike Schulmann, Hana Berger Moran has no apprehensions about visiting schools to tell her story.
Venezuela arrests two Americans for failed ‘invasion’
Two Americans were detained in Venezuela on Monday on suspicion of plotting to topple President Nicolas Maduro's government, which has accused US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido of bankrolling the scheme.
The arrests came a day after the government said it foiled an "invasion" from the sea, killing eight assailants and capturing two others.
Maduro appeared on state television to show the passports of Luke Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, and told the Venezuelan military high command that the pair were members of the US security forces.
Attorney General Tarek William Saab earlier told reporters that "hired mercenaries" had signed a $212 million dollar contract with Guaido using funds "stolen" from state oil company PDVSA.
Breaking Banner
‘This is not a whitewash’: PBS filmmakers on working with documented liars for George W. Bush series
"George W. Bush," the newest addition to PBS's "American Experience" presidential biography catalogue, debuts at a curious time in our history. Within its four hours, airing in two parts on Monday and Tuesday, May 4 and 5, filmmakers Barak Goodman and Jamila Ephron are charged with profiling the person behind the office with the mission of better enabling us to understand their subject as a human being and how his personality shaped a most consequential presidency.