Canada lays first ever terror charges in a murder linked to misogynist ‘incel’ movement
A 17-year-old accused of murdering a woman at a Toronto massage parlour has become the first person in Canada to be charged with terrorism over his suspected ties to the misogynist “incel” movement.
The young man was originally charged in February in the stabbing death of a 24-year-old woman in downtown Toronto.
Another woman and a man were also injured in the attack.
On Tuesday, police announced that they were adding terrorism charges after discovering that the teen had allegedly been inspired by the “incel” movement, an online group of women-hating men who describe themselves as “involuntary celibate.”
Members of the loose collective have targeted attractive and sexually active women and men with violence and online vitriol.
But this case marks the first time in Canada that police have recognized an allegedly misogynistic crime as terrorism.
“The accused was inspired by the ideologically motivated violent extremist movement,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.
“Terrorism comes in many forms and it’s important to note that it is not restricted to any particular group, religion or ideology,” it added.
Anti-violence advocates and legal scholars told Canadian media this was a watershed moment for Canada’s 2001 anti-terrorism act, and also possibly a global first.
If the young man is convicted of murder he would face an automatic life sentence or 25 years in prison before being eligible for parole.
The “incel” group made headlines in Canada in 2018 when a man claiming to have been part of the movement drove a rented van onto a busy Toronto sidewalk, killing 10 people — mostly women — and injuring 14 others.
The attacker, Alek Minassian, faces trial for murder, but has never been charged with terrorism.
About 60 terrorism charges have been laid in Canada over the past two decades, but most have been linked to Al Qaeda or the Islamic State group.
© 2020 AFP
Former GOP Texas Lt. governor suffers broken ribs after being assaulted by his girlfriend: police
According to local news reporter Greg Groogan, former Texas Lt. Governor David Dewhurst was assaulted by his girlfriend.
"Breaking: Law enforcement source says former Texas Lt. Governor David Dewhurst was allegedly assaulted by his 40-year-old girlfriend," the Fox 21 reporter wrote in a tweet. "Dewhurst, 74, reportedly suffered broken ribs. Leslie Ann Caron is facing criminal charges in Harris County."
https://twitter.com/GrooganFox26/status/1263144498164629508
This is still a developing story.
‘Startling’: Columnist fears Trump’s ‘disastrous’ coronavirus response is a sign that chaos is now the ‘permanent order’
Farhad Manjoo has long considered himself to be an optimist, but thanks to President's Trump time in office, that quality has started to wane. Writing in The New York Times this Wednesday, Manjoo says that despite a period of hope that Democrats seemed to making inroads against Trump's policies, that all lost now thanks to the coronavirus.
"The coronavirus and our disastrous national response to it has smashed optimists like me in the head. If there is a silver lining, we’ll have to work hard to find it," he writes.
It's not just the fact that almost 100,000 Americans have died from the virus so far, that the federal government bungled its response, or that global cooperation during the pandemic.