Canadian rocker Bryan Adams faces backlash over ‘racist’ COVID-19 post
Canadian rocker Bryan Adams faced a backlash and accusations of anti-Chinese racism Tuesday over his online rant about the pandemic forcing the cancellation of his London shows this week.
The “Cuts Like a Knife” singer said in Twitter and Instagram posts that his gigs at the Royal Albert Hall were nixed thanks to “bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards.”
He went on to say that “the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus.”
He went on to say that “the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus,” admonishing the Chinese to “go vegan.”
While animal rights groups praised his call to stop eating meat, others interpreted the expletive-laced comments as anti-Chinese.
“This is so irresponsible and so racist,” Amy Go of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice told AFP.
“He’s a Canadian idol and he’s fanning the flames of anti-Chinese racism, and contributing to an increase in hateful taunts and blatant (physical) attacks on Chinese and Asian people in Canada and around the world,” she said.
Others called his remarks “racist garbage.”
Wet markets sell fresh food and produce, including farmed animals and wildlife.
One such market is Wuhan, China was identified last week by the World Health Organization as having been a possible source or “amplifying setting” of the outbreak.
The recent rise of anti-Chinese rhetoric and violence linked to the pandemic is only anecdotal but there are a myriad of cases reported online.
Go cited, for example, the recent experience of a 92-year-old man thrown out of a Vancouver convenience store and onto the sidewalk by the shopkeeper simply because he is of Chinese descent.
A Chinese-Canadian woman was also punched in the face in an unprovoked attack while waiting last week at a downtown bus stop in the Pacific coast metropolis.
Adams has since deleted the tweet but his message remained on Instagram.
In it he also said he missed his band or “other family” while in self-isolation with his wife and children.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump’s advisers have a brazen plot to gut Social Security
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the policy Donald Trump is fixated on has nothing to do with ramping up testing, getting protective equipment to workers, or sending resources to nursing homes where tens of thousands of seniors are dying of COVID-19. Instead, he’s obsessed with cutting payroll taxes, Social Security’s dedicated revenue.
Now, Trump’s economic advisers and his unqualified son-in-law Jared Kushner have another way to undermine Social Security: The so-called “Eagle Plan,” which would be more aptly named the Work ’Til You Die Plan. It would give people $10,000, but only if they agreed to sign away a portion of their future Social Security benefits. This plan asks desperate families, terrified of going without food or being thrown out of their homes, to sacrifice their retirement.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Dr. Fauci smacks down Rand Paul for suggesting children don’t need protection from COVID-19
Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday slapped down an attempt by Sen. Rand Paul to downplay the potential negative effects of the coronavirus on children.
During a Senate hearing on America's COVID-19 response, Paul pushed Fauci to say that it will be safe to send children back to school in the fall because they are far less likely to die from the disease compared to older people.
"Shouldn't we be at least be discussing what the mortality of children is?" Paul asked. "It's not going to be zero but it almost approaches zero. Between [the ages of] 18 and 45, the mortality was 10 out of 100,000."
Breaking Banner
The View’s Sunny Hostin nails Mitch McConnell for ‘outright lie’ about the work Obama did to prepare the US for a pandemic
The View co-hosts unleashed on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for what they said was an outright lie about the work that the Obama administration did to prepare for a future pandemic.
In an interview with Lara Trump, McConnell told former President Barack Obama to sit down and shut up about President Donald Trump's attacks on him. McConnell argued that every other president has managed to stay silent about the administration that succeeded them. He specifically cited George H.W. Bush for setting the precedent.
"Child, I don't know what he thinks he's doing," said Whoopi Goldberg, shaking her head.