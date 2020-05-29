Cancer patients twice as likely to die from COVID-19: study
Washington (AFP) – People with cancer are more than twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than those without it, a large study published Thursday found. The data on more than 900 patients in the US, Canada and Spain which appeared in a paper in The Lancet, found that mortality increased the further the cancer had progressed.Cancer patients with decreased ability to carry out daily life tasks were more at risk than those with higher functionality.The paper’s authors looked at how many people died within 30 days of being diagnosed of COVID-19 of all causes. “The 30-day all-cause mortality was 13 …
COVID-19
Half of newly diagnosed coronavirus cases in Washington are in people under 40
SEATTLE — Half of new coronavirus infections in Washington are now occurring in people under the age of 40, a marked shift from earlier in the epidemic when more than two-thirds of those testing positive were in older age groups.A new analysis finds that by early May, 39% of confirmed cases statewide were among people age 20 to 39, while those 19 and younger accounted for 11%.The trend is concerning and should be kept in mind as more counties begin to ease restrictions and reopen businesses, said Seattle epidemiologist Judith Malmgren, who is affiliated with the University of Washington and is... (more…)
COVID-19
Cancer patients twice as likely to die from COVID-19: study
People with cancer are more than twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than those without it, a large study published Thursday found.
The data on more than 900 patients in the US, Canada and Spain which appeared in a paper in The Lancet, found that mortality increased the further the cancer had progressed.
Cancer patients with decreased ability to carry out daily life tasks were more at risk than those with higher functionality.
The paper's authors looked at how many people died within 30 days of being diagnosed of COVID-19 of all causes.
"The 30-day all-cause mortality was 13 percent, more than twice the mortality reported as the global average by Johns Hopkins," Toni Choueiri, an oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute who co-authored the paper told AFP.
COVID-19
Ethics complaint filed to force Trump’s COVID-19 Vaccine Czar — a former pharma exec — to submit to ethics rules
A pair of consumer watchdog groups on Thursday filed a formal federal ethics complaint stating that President Donald Trump's so-called "Vaccine Czar"—a former pharmaceutical executive with deep personal investments in the industry—should be forced to submit to the same conflict of interest and financial disclosure rules as other government officials charged with overseeing large sums of taxpayer money, especially as he stands to personally profit from his duties.
"Slaoui's blatant ties to Big Pharma, including the very drug corporations he's funneling money to, should make even the Trump administration blush."—Margarida Jorge, Lower Drug Prices Now