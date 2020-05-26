‘Captain Crazy Pants’ starts new conspiracy theory against the NYT in late-night Twitter ‘meltdown’

The leader of the free world started a new conspiracy on Tuesday evening.

At 10:31 in Washington, DC, Trump offered a new conspiracy theory about The New York Times‘ coverage of his administration, for which the newspaper has won a Pulitzer Prize.

“The Failing [New York Times], winner of [Pulitzer Prizes] for its totally flawed coverage of the illegal Russia Witch Hunt, does its research as follows: Think of the absolute worst things you can say about Donald J. Trump, pretend there are sources, and just say it,” Trump argued, without any evidence.

He urged the newspaper to “return the Pulitzers” — in all capital letters.

The Failing @nytimes, winner of @PulitzerPrizes for its totally flawed coverage of the illegal Russia Witch Hunt, does its research as follows: Think of the absolute worst things you can say about Donald J. Trump, pretend there are sources, and just say it. RETURN THE PULITZERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

Trump received harsh criticism for his tweet, here’s some of the commentary:

A pandemic, hate crimes, millions out of work, 100 thousand dead with more to come, and Captain Crazy Pants is playing the victim card. This is not normal. https://t.co/oZVfLsortJ — Joshua Gale (@joshuafett75) May 27, 2020

Why make it up when they can just quote you. https://t.co/2pIAijdDuw — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) May 27, 2020

Look who took another bump after 10pm https://t.co/Qbzm2RDqIM — Hot Weather Takes (@HotWxTakes) May 27, 2020

Another Epic @realDonaldTrump temper tantrum. Our Impeached @POTUS is tweet stomping his feet for hours now because he can't get his way.

This is quite a way for a leader in the free world to behave. Or maybe misbehave is a better term.#TrumpMeltdown #TakeTrumpOffTwitter https://t.co/1rxJsWdSIn — MCHuntley (@mchuntley) May 27, 2020

Never a source of your assertions. Just blabbering idiocy. People are dying because of you, imbecile. Wake the fuck up! https://t.co/n8gQBk1iRV — Paul Ybarra (@ybarrap) May 27, 2020

