Careful ‘covidiots’: You’re being watched

Published

2 hours ago

on

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Careful, “covidiots.” You’re being watched, you’re being judged, and there’s a decent chance that somewhere on social media, you’re being shamed.Venturing out in public these days without a face mask or with a less-than-perfect sense of personal space has never been more likely to get you identified, labeled and publicly ridiculed. “Covidiot” is the insult of choice on Twitter, a mashup that takes the first part of its name from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The “FloridaMorons” hashtag was also popular before beaches were closed, gaining popularit…

2020 Election

‘Misleading’: Experts say conservatives’ report on voter fraud touted by Trump contains critical data error

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

In an April report that warns of the risks of fraud in mail-in voting, a conservative legal group significantly inflated a key statistic, a ProPublica analysis found. The Public Interest Legal Foundation reported that more than 1 million ballots sent out to voters in 2018 were returned as undeliverable. Taken at face value, that would represent a 91% increase over the number of undeliverable mail ballots in 2016, a sign that a vote-by-mail system would be a “catastrophe” for elections, the group argued.

State coronavirus cases top 35,000 as South Florida death toll reaches 769

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

MIAMI — Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday morning confirmed 735 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to more than 35,000.Saturday’s daily total of 35,463 brings the number of newly confirmed cases back under 1,000, which had been a weeklong trend until Friday’s report topped out at 1,038.There were also 50 new deaths announced, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,364 — a bump of four more than the health department had reported on Friday morning. Of those latest deaths, 18 were in South Florida.Nine more people died in Miami-Dade, bringing the c... (more…)

