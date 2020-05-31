Cars set on fire blocks from White House as DC protests turn violent

The Washington, D.C. protests turned violent as the city approached the 11 p.m. curfew the mayor instituted Sunday afternoon.

The policy of D.C. police is that when they are attacked, they advance forward. So, when fireworks were fired, the line of officers began pushing the protesters back further from the White House. Behind the line of police officers also stand a line of National Guard troops that President Donald Trump has demanded stand watch in the city.

Lights that normally shine on the White House have also been turned off, reporters revealed.

Lights that usually illuminate exterior of the WH have been turned off. pic.twitter.com/mHfUEhT4Xd — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 1, 2020

The move comes hours after police were kneeling along with protesters.

It was reported earlier Sunday, that Trump faced enough “danger” that he was taken to the protective underground bunker in the “belly” of the White House by the Secret Service. The bunker hasn’t been used since Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists hijacked the passenger planes that were headed to attack the U.S. Capitol.

Allies of Trump claim that the mayor is to blame for the violence in the city.

The DC Mayor is to blame for the chaos in DC! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) June 1, 2020

You can see the videos of the violence in the videos and photos below:

What's happening right now in DC on this @FordFischer's broadcast. Car being destroyed. Can't believe anyone left their car parked bear the White House. https://t.co/Wegpjis7TO — Todd Ruger (@ToddRuger) June 1, 2020

building where Twitter’s DC office is located is getting smashed up #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/e8cWXxnWCk — Elizabeth Nolan Brown (@ENBrown) May 31, 2020

Washington DC protest & riot compilation pic.twitter.com/WeqTYYSbZ3 — Lola Netty (@TXTrumpette89) June 1, 2020

#BREAKING: Multiple cars set on fire during the protests now around the White House!!#GeorgeFloydProtests #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/1oUMg9PE5w — Nachmen Donn (@NachmenDonn) June 1, 2020

From earlier: American flag stolen from church and burned outside White House on H St #protests2020 #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/yD5tFYixw0 — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 1, 2020

AFL CIO Building is on fire in Washington DC Protests / Riots continue #GeorgeFloyd #Protests https://t.co/r09bXoXTC0 — Vantage Point (@VantagePointUSA) June 1, 2020

⚠️⚠️⚠️ URGENT: Molotov cocktail tossed at cops at H St and Connecticut near White House #dcprotest #protests2020 pic.twitter.com/zBDEmjQQ4r — AS-Source News (@ASB_Breaking) June 1, 2020

Fire department now on scene as several fires burn near White House. Protesters standing their ground, 10 minutes to curfew. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/VYDD0URbpp — Kyle McFadden (@kylejmcfadden) June 1, 2020

A LOT of sirens and police cars going down 13th and turning up H toward the White House. Many, many more came after this. pic.twitter.com/KDSyZFUiNk — Addy Baird (@addysbaird) June 1, 2020

A car on fire a block from the White House pic.twitter.com/upOQ3mzsiy — Matthew Knott (@KnottMatthew) June 1, 2020