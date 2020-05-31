Quantcast
Cars set on fire blocks from White House as DC protests turn violent

Published

4 mins ago

on

The Washington, D.C. protests turned violent as the city approached the 11 p.m. curfew the mayor instituted Sunday afternoon.

The policy of D.C. police is that when they are attacked, they advance forward. So, when fireworks were fired, the line of officers began pushing the protesters back further from the White House. Behind the line of police officers also stand a line of National Guard troops that President Donald Trump has demanded stand watch in the city.

Lights that normally shine on the White House have also been turned off, reporters revealed.

The move comes hours after police were kneeling along with protesters.

It was reported earlier Sunday, that Trump faced enough “danger” that he was taken to the protective underground bunker in the “belly” of the White House by the Secret Service. The bunker hasn’t been used since Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists hijacked the passenger planes that were headed to attack the U.S. Capitol.

Allies of Trump claim that the mayor is to blame for the violence in the city.

You can see the videos of the violence in the videos and photos below:

